The latest health classes, programs in Central Illinois

Many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
Relay For Life Fundraiser; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10, parking lot of CCA Online/ Lincoln Daily News, Lincoln; $6 sandwich meal, $10 and $20 Mystery Bags; proceeds to American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Logan County.
Children's Orthopedic Assessment Clinic; 1-3 p.m. Oct. 13, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln; sponsored by Lincoln Elks 914 in cooperation with Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation; free; for appointment, call 800-272-0074.
McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, McLean County Government Center, Bloomington, or virtually, with links at mcleancountyil.gov/; 309-888-5450.
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive
Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac; 815-842-4935 or www.bloodcenter.org.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, Morton.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., American Buildings, El Paso.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bloomington High School, Bloomington; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal.
Oct. 10; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 8 a.m.-noon, St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington.
