The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Appointments, Life Line Screening; July 15, Morningstar United Methodist Church, Normal; pre-registration required; starting at $149; 877-237-12887; lifelinescreening.com.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 12-5 p.m., July 19, Groveland Township Community Blood Drive, Gym, 5043 Queenwood Road, Groveland; 800-747-5401; bloodcenter.org.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus as well as multiple others have mutated their way past international waters and national borders, but local health officials say nearly 10,000 cases of the various COVID-19 variants reported in Illinois as of Sunday are not yet cause for alarm.