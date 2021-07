The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, Blood Drive, 45 minutes to 1 hour slots, OSF HealthCare Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Ground Floor Conference Rooms, 2500 W. Reynolds St., Pontiac, IL.; call 815-842-2828 to donate; must be 17 or 16 with parent permission, more than 110 pounds; call 800-747-5401 to make an appointment or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 71095 to locate the drive; masks, photo IDs and appointments are required; donors who gave blood at the last drive are eligible; donors will receive a voucher for a lightweight long sleeve 1/4 zip pullover or $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Lowe's, Dunkin' Donuts or Walmart; All donors will also be entered in a drawing to win $500.