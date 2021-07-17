 Skip to main content
Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 12-5 p.m., July 19, Groveland Township Community Blood Drive, Gym, 5043 Queenwood Road, Groveland; 800-747-5401; bloodcenter.org.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington.

July 24; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 25; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Plasma from whole blood and platelet donations made at any American Red Cross blood drive may help COVID-19 patients in need of convalescent plasma tranfusion.

Watch now: What to know about the Delta variant in Illinois

Watch now: What to know about the Delta variant in Illinois

The Delta variant of the coronavirus as well as multiple others have mutated their way past international waters and national borders, but local health officials say nearly 10,000 cases of the various COVID-19 variants reported in Illinois as of Sunday are not yet cause for alarm.

