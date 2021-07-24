 Skip to main content
Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

041720-blm-loc-1viruslove

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, Bloomington.

July 31; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Aug. 1; 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Doctors urge return to routine breast, cervical screenings

