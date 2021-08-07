 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

  • 0
041720-blm-loc-1viruslove

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, Blood Drive, OSF HealthCare Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Ground Floor Conference Rooms, 2500 W. Reynolds St., Pontiac, IL.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Thursday, Aug. 19, Blood Drive, hosted by OSF Health Care Saint Joseph Medical Center, The Business & Conference Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 3202 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suits 3202 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

People are also reading…

Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites 3202 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Aug. 14; 7-11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Aug. 15; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News