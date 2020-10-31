The latest health events in the Bloomington-Normal area

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Drive-Thru Health Expo and Flu Shot Clinic; 4-6 p.m. Monday, parking lot of Oasis Senior Center, Lincoln; 25 vendors will provide resources, including masks and hand sanitizer; flu shots by Logan County Health Department; co-sponsored by Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Community Health Collaborative; 217-735-2317.

Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance; 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Legion Hall, Kempton; Lana Sample and Danielle Walls, SHIP counselors from the Ford County Health Department, will assist Medicare beneficiaries in comparing plans; 217-379-9281.

Virtual Open House to Learn about Red Cross Blood Services Volunteer Positions; 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday and 3:30-4 p.m. Nov. 12 virtually; visit redcross.org/bloodambassador to register; an event link will be emailed.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.