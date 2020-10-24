The latest health events in the Bloomington-Normal area

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Prescription Drug Take Back Event; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31, Streator City Park, Streator; drop off unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs; sponsored by Live Well Streator.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Delavan; and 1-6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk.
Tuesday; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, Gibson City; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight; and 1-6 p.m., Morton United Methodist Church, Morton.
Wednesday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, Pontiac; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Fairbury; noon-5 p.m., Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., American Legion, Flanagan.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, Normal.
Oct. 31; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 8 a.m.-noon, Grace Church, Normal.
