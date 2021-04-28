The suicide of an Illinois businessman shines a spotlight on a rare but serious condition: Post-COVID psychosis.

Jennifer recalls him sitting in a chair with his head in his hands, a pose that was completely out of character.

He was preoccupied with the idea that he was falling behind with the corn and beans he grew, even though there was no work to be done and friends and family members would have been happy to pitch in if necessary.

“He was so very paranoid, and I couldn’t even rationalize with him. It was like talking to a child,” Jennifer said. “His whole disposition was different. His voice was different. I would tell him to calm down, and he would look at me and shake his head and say, ‘OK! OK!’ like a 2-year-old, and I was like, what is going on here?”

On a Friday, she called his doctor, who prescribed an anti-anxiety medication, and on Saturday morning, his brother stayed with him as he did some farm work.

The next morning he told Jennifer he had slept well and was feeling better. She was thrilled, she said, and Ben left to do some paperwork at his office.

A half-hour later Jennifer checked her phone and saw that Ben had gone to a different plot of land where he farmed, but when she called, he sounded great. Twenty minutes after that, she got a call from a family member saying that Ben’s truck was at the farmland but Ben was nowhere in sight.