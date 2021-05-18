Tickborne illnesses confirmed in Tazewell County

TREMONT — Two different tickborne illness have been confirmed in Tazewell County in the past week, health department officials said Tuesday.

On May 13, the Tazewell County Health Department received a report of a county resident having contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a byproduct of a bite from an infected tick.

The potentially-fatal bacterial infection produces symptoms like fever, severe headache, vomiting and muscle or abdominal pain. If not treated within the first few days, the illness can become severe, TCHD said.

On May 14, a county resident reported contracting Lyme disease, another tickborne illness transmitted via a bite.

Symptoms of the illness can vary depending on how long a person has been infected, but can include fatigue, chills, fever, headache, joint and muscle pain, and a ring-like red rash.

“As the weather gets warmer and people spend more time outdoors, protection from tick bites is essential,” Melissa Goetze, TCHD's director of environmental health, said in a statement.

“People should be very aware of prevention measures and use insect repellent when they are in areas where ticks may be present.”