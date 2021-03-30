Uptick in McLean COVID cases potentially related to indoor sports, spring break increase expected

Pohl said the health board continues to support leaving mask mandates in place in the twin cities as means of curbing the virus' spread.

MCHD reported an additional 29 cases of COVID Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,493 since last year.

Data from MCHD contact tracers shows a recent increase in the number of students quarantined or isolating due to virus exposure "versus previous months."

"We are still monitoring what the full effect of school transmission will become, since in-person learning has just resumed on a mass scale," MCHD said in a statement. "Our local schools are doing a good job of preventing the spread of the virus within their own walls. However, what occurs outside of the controlled school environment — such as sporting activities — and its possible full effect on the larger student/staff population, is yet to be seen."

MCHD said a "slight uptick" in cases weeks from now due to "increased travel, especially within our younger populations, during spring break."

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, also Tuesday toured Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Tuesday, touting vaccinations as the means to fully-reopening the state.