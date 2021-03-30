Uptick in McLean COVID cases potentially related to indoor sports, spring break increase expected

BLOOMINGTON — Mirroring a state trend, the number of McLean County residents and patients locally hospitalized because of COVID-19 both increased again Tuesday.
There are now 30 county residents in hospitals either in or outside of McLean, up three from Monday. OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and Carle BroMenn Medical Center reported 23 COVID patients Tuesday. Data from Carle Health's dashboard indicated the hospital had 13 such patients.
The McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday that 88% of all intensive care unit beds and 87% of all total beds are filled. According to a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a jump hospitalizations are part of a continued pattern that's set the state back from moving to the Bridge Phase, a 28-day monitoring period that signals the last step before a full reopen process. IDPH added that "the number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well."
"I think we're all really concerned about the increase in cases, especially given the difficulties we've had in getting vaccine," McLean County Board of Health President Carla Pohl told The Pantagraph. "I realize it's an uphill battle because people are wanting to get back to the way things were. I can appreciate that people are exhausted from COVID. ... One thing I've never understood throughout this whole thing is, why don't we care about our community? Wear a mask and maintain social distance so everyone is safe, not just you. The loss of a sense community is one of the things that bothers me the most."
Pohl said the health board continues to support leaving mask mandates in place in the twin cities as means of curbing the virus' spread.
MCHD reported an additional 29 cases of COVID Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,493 since last year.
Data from MCHD contact tracers shows a recent increase in the number of students quarantined or isolating due to virus exposure "versus previous months."
"We are still monitoring what the full effect of school transmission will become, since in-person learning has just resumed on a mass scale," MCHD said in a statement. "Our local schools are doing a good job of preventing the spread of the virus within their own walls. However, what occurs outside of the controlled school environment — such as sporting activities — and its possible full effect on the larger student/staff population, is yet to be seen."
MCHD said a "slight uptick" in cases weeks from now due to "increased travel, especially within our younger populations, during spring break."
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, also Tuesday toured Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Tuesday, touting vaccinations as the means to fully-reopening the state.
"We're going to have to make sure that people get vaccinated so policymakers, like me and others at all levels of government are able to make the best decisions to reopen and get back to where we were a year ago," he said. "Now, that we've been able to look back a year, we see what this disease is about, we've been able to get statistics on the prevalence of spread in groups, in schools... businesses and other communities. Let's use that data to reopen our problem."
Asked by The Pantagraph what his opinion was of the state's current plan to reopen, Davis said, "I think the Governor knows my thoughts. My thoughts are that we should be moving ahead based on the data."
While Davis said an "exponential" increase in the availability of vaccine should be expected, supply in McLean County continues to be blamed for the lag in the percentage of people fully-vaccinated.
Just more than 23,406 people have received both doses, around 13.4% of the county's overall population; 69,534 doses have been given out as of early Tuesday.
"We're administering between 2,500-3,500 each week," Illinois National Guard Major Melanie Crays said of the Grossinger site, adding officials would like to see that number closer to the 4,600-mark that the arena is capable of handling. "They have the capacity to do up to 24,000 per week. Our soldiers and airmen are eager to work — they honestly enjoy coming here and seeing the gratitude by the public."