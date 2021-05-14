VA offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide

DANVILLE — All Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and clinics that administer COVID-19 vaccines are accepting walk-ins for eligible Veterans, spouses and caregivers.

This walk-in service ensures all veterans enrolled in VA health care and those authorized under the SAVE LIVES Act have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from VA at a time convenient for them.

The effort is in support of the president's goal of administering at least one vaccine shot to 70% of the U.S. adult population by July 4. The urgency to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as quickly as possible remains a top priority for VA.

"VA encourages those who wish to get their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment to check the walk-in hours and requirements at their local facility," said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. "Individuals taking advantage of walk-in vaccinations may need to wait for the vaccine to be prepared and will be screened when entering the facility."

At VA Illiana, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to veterans, spouses and caregivers at the main campus and all outpatient clinics.

Preferred walk-in days are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Building 98.