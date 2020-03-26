VIDEO: McLean County Health Department: Many factors contribute to steady COVID-19 rate

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials said even though there have been no new reported cases in McLean County for two days, it does not mean the coronavirus has stabilized in the community.

“I believe there are a lot of factors,” said communicable disease supervisor Melissa Graven. “I think we will have a better idea of what impact social distancing is having in a couple of more weeks. I can tell you that testing hasn’t declined any and we are still getting steady numbers for people coming through for tests.”

Graven was one of the guests during a Facebook Live question and answer session hosted by the health department Thursday afternoon.

“I think (the reason for the steady numbers) is probably the criteria for which we are bound to by the Illinois Department of Public Health,” she said. “At this point, you have to be hospitalized with a respiratory issue.”