BLOOMINGTON — While McLean County had no confirmed cases of the new strain of coronavirus as of Wednesday evening, it's inevitable that people here will test positive for COVID-19, according to a county health official on the front line of the community's response to the worldwide pandemic.

"We are operating under the assumption that it's probably here, we just haven't found it yet," Melissa Graven, the county health department's communicable disease supervisor, said Wednesday.

"When a case is identified, we will tell people," she said. The health department also would notify people in close contact with the person who tested positive and ask them to monitor for symptoms and probably self-quarantine, she said.

In a joint interview with The Pantagraph and WGLT, Graven said that about 27 people from McLean County have been tested for COVID-19. Twelve tests have been submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and about 15 through commercial labs, she said.

Many health care providers and hospitals are using commercial labs, she said. Commercial lab results take longer — the labs are overwhelmed — but eventually will be reported through public health, she said.

"If they're positive, we'll know" and will tell people, she said.

People who test positive and provide a McLean County address would be counted among McLean County numbers no matter where they are tested, Graven said.

"We wish we could have the ability to test every single person who needed or wanted a test" but people most likely to have COVID are being tested, she said.

"Now that commercial labs are online, there's a lot more availability of that testing" so if people don't meet IDPH criteria but their health care provider has a strong suspicion that the patient has COVID-19, a test can be recommended by the clinician through a commercial lab, she said.

Lynn Hutley, Advocate Aurora Health public affairs coordinator, said ACL Laboratories, which is part of Advocate Aurora, is finishing COVID-19 testing validation and training. "Once operational, ACL Laboratories will be able to perform at least 400 tests daily with results back in fewer than 24 hours," Hutley said.

"Efforts are underway to expand testing and to prepare for increases in patient volume across our system," Hutley said. "If someone feels that they might need testing, they should call 866-443-2584."

The health department has been meeting with hospital and emergency preparedness professionals. "They are prepared," she said.

"We have an emergency operations plan that contains a surge plan that will allow us to increase our general and/or ICU beds," said Colleen Reynolds, OSF HealthCare media relations coordinator.

"We presently have no shortage of providers," Reynolds said. "We would have an ability to re-deploy resources including supplies and personnel...if we needed to do so."

"Right now, we have trained 100 health professionals for special COVID-19 education and screening to staff our 24/7 hotline," 833-673-5669, Reynolds said.

Hutley said "we are prepared to provide care while maintaining safe facilities for our employees."

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath — or in close contact with someone with those symptoms — should stay home and call their health care provider, who will decide whether testing is needed. While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.

Meanwhile, social distancing, washing your hands and staying home when you can is important so "we can keep those (positive) numbers at a pace that our health care system can keep up with," Graven said. Without that, McLean County's health care system will be strained, she said.

Some areas have offered drive-through testing service. However, the test is a swab that goes through the nose to the back of the throat so it's difficult to do in a car while minimizing infection, she said. Health care providers are working on how they would perform an increasing number of tests.

Twenty to 30 people have reported to the health department that they are doing self-quarantine because of travel, she said.

IDPH reported Wednesday 128 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the latest total to 288 people who have tested positive for the virus. People have tested positive in 17 counties, including Woodford, Peoria, Champaign and Sangamon. Illinois' first COVID-19 fatality, a Chicago woman in her 60s, was reported Tuesday.

"It's OK to be scared," Graven said. "This is something we haven't necessarily faced before.

"What I want to tell our community is 'take care of each other,'" including via phone calls, Skype and Facetime.

"We're only going to get through this together."

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

