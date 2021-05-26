Watch now: 1 new COVID death reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — With an additional 28 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past day, McLean County's overall test positivity rate ticked up slightly to 2.6%, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.

MCHD said there have now been 18,326 cases since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Still, the county's active caseload dropped again this week, falling by five from 187 to 182 in the past day.

That means 160 people are reported as isolating at home and 22 county residents are reported to be COVID patients — a six-patient drop from Tuesday.

Local hospitals also saw a slight reduction in the number of COVID patients: Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there were 16 such patients reported.

MCHD said just 17% of all beds were available between both hospitals, with 83% reported as filled. Intensive care unit bed capacity was reported at 81% filled.

One additional death was reported Wednesday. A woman in her 60s was the latest fatality reported by MCHD, bringing the total to 228 in the past year.

Vaccine update