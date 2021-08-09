Watch now: 113 new cases in McLean County over the weekend

BLOOMINGTON — With an additional 113 infections confirmed over the weekend, there have been nearly 300 new COVID cases in McLean County within the first several days of August.

New McLean County Health Department data shows 39 cases confirmed Friday, 23 on Saturday and 51 cases on Sunday, bringing the county's total since Aug. 2 to 298.

MCHD said 265 people are isolating due to exposure and 10 county residents are hospitalized due to COVID-related complications. There are about 275 active COVID cases in McLean County as of Monday.

Locally, 22 people are hospitalized as COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers. While that's a 12-person jump from Friday's 14 COVID patients, MCHD noted that both hospitals often take patients in from other areas of the state.

The county's rolling average of tests that return positive for COVID fell slightly since it was last reported Friday. The seven-day test positivity rate is now 3.7% as of Sunday, a drop from Friday's 4.3%.

More than 398,700 COVID tests have been run for McLean County in the past year. Since then, about 4.8% of those tests have returned positive for COVID.

Also since last year, there have been 19,169 cases of COVID-19. MCHD said 18,652 of those cases are considered recovered.

One more person has died after COVID-related complications, MCHD reported. The death of a woman in her 60s brings the total of fatalities to 262. MCHD noted that the woman was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities.

Vaccine update

A pop-up clinic at the McLean County Fair administered 114 doses of vaccine from Aug. 4-8, MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko told The Pantagraph.

More than 900 doses were given out over the weekend, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

