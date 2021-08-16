Watch now: 114 COVID cases added in McLean County over weekend

BLOOMINGTON — The local presence of the COVID-19 virus continued its upward trajectory over the weekend, as the McLean County Health Department confirmed 114 new cases in three days.

There have now been 656 confirmed cases in August so far. Since the pandemic started last year, cases number 19,527 for McLean County. Of those, MCHD is classifying 18,892 cases as recovered.

Between 381 people reported as isolating at home and 12 county residents reported as hospitalized. McLean County has about 393 active COVID-19 cases.

Locally, 21 people are considered COVID patients at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers.

No additional deaths were reported. That figure remains at 242 since last year.

Just more than 51% of the overall population is fully vaccinated. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows McLean County hit 51.06% over the weekend, meaning 88,246 people have gotten either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson.

The county's rate is catching up to the state's: IDPH reported about 51% of all residents are fully vaccinated.

More than 176,643 doses of vaccine have been given out in McLean County to date.

