Watch now: 164 new COVID case in McLean County; health department says Brazil variant confirmed in the area

BLOOMINGTON — More than 600 COVID cases are active in McLean County, with 164 added since last Friday, new data from the health department shows.
The number of county residents hospitalized because of the virus remained unchanged since Friday — 45 — but the number of people isolating at home increased to 561.
Last week, 400 students from Normal's Unit 5 were among those isolating after potential exposure.
MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko on Friday said the department is still attributing some of the virus' recent spread to youth sports and "recent travel."
"I'm not really sure we can narrow it down to spring break — it's more just people traveling," she said.
Historically, younger people have been the demographic with the highest concentration of COVID cases. Data from MCHD shows adults in their 20s (4,314), 30s (2,099) and children aged 1-17 (1,971) have had the most cases.
Overall, there have been 16,324 confirmed cases since last year.
As new variants of the virus emerge, McLean County hasn't been untouched. Manko said the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the Brazil variant in one case. Researchers have suggested that variants of COVID infect others more easily; MCHD contact tracers are looking into the confirmed case to see how sizeable the variants' local spread may have been.
It's the second confirmation of a coronavirus variant in the area: MCHD said another — the UK strain — was found in mid-February.
Capacity at local hospitals remains tight, although beds for those needing higher levels of care have opened: 96% of all beds at both county hospitals were reported as filled Monday morning and 81% of intensive care units were in-use.
According to an internal count by the healthcare system, Carle BroMenn Medical Center has 23 patients with COVID symptoms out of the county's total of 41.
No new deaths were reported.
The county is nearing a 100,000-dose milestone in its vaccination rollout, as more than 93,000 doses have been given as of Monday.
Just more than 21% of the county's overall population has been given both doses, a figure representing around 37,500 people.
MCHD said it's finding the tug of supply-and-demand changing, as appointment vacancies — unheard of in the first days of vaccine availability — become more common.
"A couple of months ago, we were filling up appointments within 15 minutes," she recalled. "Then it was a few hours, and then as we continued to lengthen our Phase 1B and 1B Plus, it was a little bit longer. (then) we did notice that we could go 24 hours and 36 hours without ever having everything filled."
Neighboring DeWitt County experienced a similar issue Monday. A clinic that was originally only for its residents and those in Piatt had so many openings that the DeWitt-Piatt BiCounty Health Department said it wouldn't turn anyone over the age of 18 away.
According to IDPH, McLean was set to receive 3,100 first doses and 3,240 second doses of vaccine Monday.
