Watch now: 2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County; officials urge caution during Easter weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Seven additional McLean County residents are reported as hospitalized because of COVID-19 and two additional people have died, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.
There are now 38 people from the area who are considered COVID patients, a seven-person jump from Thursday’s total of 31. Like Thursday, MCHD said it was again unable to report "the percentage of (intensive care unit) beds in use and total beds in use at McLean County hospitals, and the number of patients hospitalized at McLean County hospitals” due to a technical error.
MCHD cited another error in Friday’s coronavirus update, saying the county’s overall death total was one person less than originally reported.
MCHD said it and the Illinois Department of Public Health originally thought an individual was from the area and included the person in the death total, only to find out later the person didn’t live in the county. That’s how two deaths reported Friday bring that total to 208. MCHD said a man in his 90s who lived in a long-term care facility and a man in his 80s who wasn’t associated with any such facilities are the newest reported deaths.
Another 78 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past day, bringing the total of reported cases in the past week to 432. So far, 15,700 cases have been confirmed in the county since last year.
MCHD spokesperson Marianne Manko said health department officials are "concerned" about a potential spike following the Easter holiday weekend. Their message, she said, remains almost the same as during the peak of the pandemic: Continue masking, social distancing and handwashing, even if fully vaccinated.
"We still want (people) to continue to enjoy their family and friends while still following the same rules," Manko said. "We don't want people to take the risks that they have been taking: We have lately been seeing a relaxed attitude about these risks and this is not the time for that."
Earlier this week, information from MCHD's contact tracers indicated there was some spread of the virus among student athletes.
Data continues to show that cases skew toward the younger-adult demographic, although deaths have disproportionately affected seniors. The breakdown of total cases by age group is as follows:
Younger than 1 – 75 cases
Ages 1-17 – 1,863 cases
18-19 – 1,237
20s – 4,314
30s – 2,018
40s – 1,880
50s – 1,775
60s – 1,297
70s – 687
80s – 358
90s – 188
100s – 9
Vaccine update
More than 74,400 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County so far, according to data from IDPH. Around 14% of the overall population has been fully vaccinated: 25,245 people have received both shots.
IDPH added a new dataset to its vaccine information page: There is now a widget counting "wasted" doses, totaling 1,645 so far.
One of those doses was wasted locally, McKnight said, the result of a "syringe malfunction."