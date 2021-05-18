 Skip to main content
Watch now: 2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — Two more older adults in McLean County have died after a COVID diagnosis, according to the McLean County Health Department. 

Two women, one in her 60s and another in her 70s, are the latest fatalities, bringing the virus' death toll to 227.

Neither of the women were associated with long-term care facilities, MCHD said.

COVID-19 Illinois: New cases per day

The department reported a 41 additional cases confirmed in the past day. The additional cases bring the cumulative total in the county to 18,164 since last year. 

Although the community testing site at Interstate Drive closed early Monday, the county's overall test positivity rate ticked up slightly in the past day, up to 3% from 2.5% the day before. 

97-year-old gets degree from Lincoln College

The county's active caseload dropped again Tuesday, with 218 people reported as isolating at home. MCHD said 22 county residents are hospitalized with the virus; local hospitals reported a total of 25 COVID patients in their care.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 89% of all total beds were reported as in use, with 88% of all intensive care unit beds filled.  

Vaccine update

McLean County vaccination locations

Data current as of Monday from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed McLean County had hit an even 37% of the population having been fully vaccinated. That percentage represents around 63,939 people.

To date, more than 136,600 doses have been administered in the county by the health department, primary care providers, retail pharmacies and others. 

