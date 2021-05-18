Watch now: 2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two more older adults in McLean County have died after a COVID diagnosis, according to the McLean County Health Department.

Two women, one in her 60s and another in her 70s, are the latest fatalities, bringing the virus' death toll to 227.

Neither of the women were associated with long-term care facilities, MCHD said.

The department reported a 41 additional cases confirmed in the past day. The additional cases bring the cumulative total in the county to 18,164 since last year.

Although the community testing site at Interstate Drive closed early Monday, the county's overall test positivity rate ticked up slightly in the past day, up to 3% from 2.5% the day before.

The county's active caseload dropped again Tuesday, with 218 people reported as isolating at home. MCHD said 22 county residents are hospitalized with the virus; local hospitals reported a total of 25 COVID patients in their care.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 89% of all total beds were reported as in use, with 88% of all intensive care unit beds filled.

Vaccine update