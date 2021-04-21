 Skip to main content
Watch now: 2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County
Watch now: 2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have died and two more have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.  

The McLean County Health Department reported two women, one her in 60s and the other in her 70s, have pushed the county's death toll to 216 people since last year. Neither of the women were associated with long-term care facilities. 

Some Illinois hospitals running out of beds due to COVID-19

The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 also ticked up by two, to 56 people who are in hospitals either in or outside of the county. Locally, Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers reported 33 COVID patients in their care as of Wednesday morning. 

Bed capacity remained tight, with 92% of all intensive care unit beds filled, along with 89% of all total beds filled.

The county fell just shy of the 17,000-case mark Wednesday. MCHD said 91 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, bringing the cumulative total of cases since last year to 16,997.

Active cases in the county fell Wednesday, with 609 people reported as isolating at home. 

Vaccine update 

Just more than 109,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County to date. Nearly 27% — or nearly 41,000 people — of the overall population is considered fully vaccinated.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, vaccine appointments, previously a rarity, were still open for clinics in Lexington and the Bloomington-Normal area.

Health officials have previously said they've noticed a slight drop in demand that's coincided with supply increases.

