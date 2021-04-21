Watch now: 2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have died and two more have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The McLean County Health Department reported two women, one her in 60s and the other in her 70s, have pushed the county's death toll to 216 people since last year. Neither of the women were associated with long-term care facilities.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 also ticked up by two, to 56 people who are in hospitals either in or outside of the county. Locally, Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers reported 33 COVID patients in their care as of Wednesday morning.
Bed capacity remained tight, with 92% of all intensive care unit beds filled, along with 89% of all total beds filled.
The county fell just shy of the 17,000-case mark Wednesday. MCHD said 91 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, bringing the cumulative total of cases since last year to 16,997.
Active cases in the county fell Wednesday, with 609 people reported as isolating at home.
Vaccine update
Just more than 109,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County to date. Nearly 27% — or nearly 41,000 people — of the overall population is considered fully vaccinated.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, vaccine appointments, previously a rarity, were still open for clinics in Lexington and the Bloomington-Normal area.
Health officials have previously said they've noticed a slight drop in demand that's coincided with supply increases.
The Pantagraph's coverage of Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
Watch now: Bloomington-Normal residents talk about the conviction of Derek Chauvin
Chauvin conviction 'a step toward justice,' says Black Lives Matter Blono leadership
BLOOMINGTON — Like the jury that found former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd, local advocates, elected leaders and law enforcement found consensus Tuesday, agreeing that the verdict was a clear validation of the criminal justice system.
The verdict, they said in interviews with The Pantagraph, also represents a powerful, but far-from-finished, shift in the visceral reckoning over racism and policing in the United States.
"Systemic racism is not fixed by one guilty verdict or three guilty verdicts, said Olivia Butts, with the Black Lives Matter Blono leadership team.
“Know that just because there’s a guilty verdict today doesn’t mean that there won’t be more murder of Black and brown people at the hands of police tomorrow,” Butts said. “It’s a step toward justice, it’s a step toward accountability."
Now fired, Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020. Prosecutors argued that Chauvin's kneeling led to Floyd's death. The defense contended that a heart condition and illegal drug use were to blame.
The jury reached its verdict Tuesday afternoon, after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. It found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison. A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date.
Linda Foster, president of Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, said this verdict was long overdue and “the wheels of justice roll slowly,” but this day was also historic.
Foster acknowledged this outcome doesn’t bring Floyd back and said “our hearts are heavy for the loss of life.”
“His family’s loved one will never come back home. He will never be able to have the opportunity to be the best person that he could have been, but we do know that today there was a loud voice that says this is what justice looks like,” she said.
Camille Taylor, co-chair of Not In Our Schools as part of Not In Our Town BN, noted the defense’s efforts to paint Floyd in a negative light during the trial.
“All of those things may or may not have been true, but none of them mattered when that knee was on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds," Taylor said. "None of those things mattered. … What we saw mattered; what happened mattered; and justice needed to be served.”
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said he hopes the verdict "provides some degree of confidence" to "many who have felt in our country, either people of color or not, that the system was not only stacked against them, but you could murder and get off," that "this is not always the case."
Justice, Renner said, "prevails at times."
Chemberly Cummings, elected in 2017 as the first Black member of the Normal Town Council, through tears said the verdict "really says that we can get justice, our lives really do matter and that there are people who are ready to put human back into humanity."
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said "it would seem given the trial and the verdict that justice has been served in this situation."
Area law enforcement officials echoed those sentiments.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said he was pleased with the outcome of the trial, explaining that it was “clear to me that his (Chauvin’s) actions were excessive.”
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said "the justice system works," and "due process was given and the justice system did its job.”
He also called for residents to express their own reactions in a peaceful way.
Floyd's death unleashed a nationwide wave of protests and scattered violence last summer in major cities like Chicago. Locally, looting was reported at several stores in McLean County, with more than 40 people facing related charges.
The sheriff's department and other area law enforcement agencies before Tuesday had said they were not aware of any planned protests, but that they were prepared and were monitoring plans for possible demonstrations once the verdict was released.
Local demonstrations before the verdict were limited to a 35-person vigil on Sunday evening hosted outside the McLean County Museum of History to mark recent police-involved deaths. As of Tuesday evening, no major activity was unfolding.
Nonetheless, messages broadcast at the weekend vigil were rung again Tuesday, with many Twin Cities voices calling for police reform amid the wake of the verdict.
“We have to continue a conversation of what is acceptable in police behavior, practices and processes," Cummings said. "We have to continue the conversation and hold accountable leadership as to how we can make changes going forward."
Miltonette Craig, an Illinois State University criminal justice professor who also sits on the steering committee for NIOT, said the verdict may be a small step toward reform, but "until we fix the institution itself, if it can be fixed, then we may continue to see victimizations like that of George Floyd."
She said she "hopes this puts police top brass on notice that the training for the officers needs to be more intense and to value all people so that the callous taking of someone’s life doesn’t happen as often as we’ve seen it over these past few years.”
Sandage said "there’s always going to be work that needs to be done," and that sheriff's department "reviews all of our policies on a yearly basis and we see what we think needs to be changed and it’s something all departments should do.”
Even still, NAACP First Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson said "we are still contending with the harsh reality of police brutality and racism and discrimination."
The verdict, she added, "will not minimize the fact that we know thousands of African Americans are being discriminated against; many of our young men and women are dying at the hands of police officers."
It also "has sent a loud and resounding message to America: It is time for a change. We are ready and we are sick and tired of being sick and tired," Campbell-Jackson said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Illinois reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a statement Tuesday said the conviction of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd "gives me hope that we can strive for a system of justice in our nation that is applied equally to all."
“I know today’s ruling provides only a small measure of comfort to the Floyd family. His loss will be forever felt. We will honor George Floyd’s memory by continuing the fight for racial justice," said Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said: “While today’s ruling won’t bring George Floyd back, it brings his family—and the entire community—closer to some semblance of justice, sends a message that our nation cannot ignore police violence and reminds us all that accountability is still possible."
She called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds and end “qualified immunity” for law enforcement and create national standards for policing.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all counts in the death of Floyd:
Other reactions to the conviction:
"George Floyd’s life and death will forever affect the trajectory of race discussions in the United States. His trial ignited strong emotions of pain and mistrust throughout the country. I pray that the public’s reaction here in Illinois is one that remembers George Floyd’s life and death by pursuing peaceful progress for all those who are hurting in America.”
— Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods
"George Floyd’s murder reignited the fight for justice across this country in the never-ending hope that someday justice might be found. This verdict will not undo the tragedy and suffering. But it should serve as a historic marker in our ongoing work to build a just and equal society.”
— Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park
"Today, after 11 months, we have finally received a verdict that suggests we may have some common sense of justice. While it's important to have faith in the future of our own humanity, it should not have taken George Floyd losing his life, Gianna Floyd losing her father, for our hearts and minds to change."
— House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Chicago
"Until we can achieve a society where everyone is given the opportunity to fulfil their best lives, we must continue to fight for real safety and justice for all. Public safety must belong to us, the people.”
— State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago
"The killing of George Floyd caused much unrest across the nation as many of us witnessed the horror of George Floyd's final moments. I hope this verdict brings a sense of peace to Mr. Floyd’s family, friends and community."
— State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield
“While I’m pleased that the jury made the right decision, this verdict will not bring George Floyd back. As a country, we still have a long way to go to fully eradicate racism."
— State Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago
“Over a year ago, George Floyd’s death spurred unrest across the nation. Today’s verdict offers some consolation that racism, bigotry and violence carry consequences."
— State Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove
“With today’s verdict, Derek Chauvin has been held accountable for the murder of George Floyd. At a basic minimum, this is what we need, and I am relieved to see the verdict. But we must ask ourselves now what justice will look like for George Floyd."
— State Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago
"As many cheer this guilty verdict, this act of justice for George Floyd, let us not forget others for whom no justice or police accountability was found: Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Tamir Rice, and so many others. We will still speak their names along with George Floyd as we work to bridge our differences, fix our problems, and search for a more perfect union in this country."
— Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
Bloomington-Normal leaders call for change, community outreach after George Floyd death
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota jury has found former police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all of which required the jury to conclude that his actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that his use of force was unreasonable.
Bloomington, Normal and McLean County law enforcement told The Pantagraph earlier in the week that steps were being taken ahead of the verdict. Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard Monday.
Floyd's death in May prompted demonstrations across the country. Looting was reported in McLean County.
In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday said the city is prepared to arrest and prosecute any potential looters or rioters.
“Don’t test us. Don’t test us. We are ready. We are prepared, and we are ready to arrest and bring to prosecution anyone who would dare try to take the dreams of our small businesses by looting,” Lightfoot said after being asked about the city’s preparedness for potential unrest following a verdict the trial. “Don’t test us, because we are ready.”
Before the verdict was announced, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said the Floyd case shows that "something fundamentally has to change."
"We can do better and we must do better. We can't be an ostrich sticking head in the sand and ignoring this. Enough is enough — this is the time to act. Amidst the cowardice and the not acting in the past, now is the time to act," he said.
Mike Matejka, co-chairman of Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal, which works to improve race relations, also before the verdict said: "Too often force is the first reflex. Training in de-escalation tactics would hopefully not only prevent deaths but also build more community respect and positive law enforcement experiences."
In a statement released before the verdict, the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP said it is "critical that the public is allowed to review citizens' complaints, while partnering up with organizations such as the NAACP. In-depth background searches may also reveal stark warning signals to stymie devastating interactions in the future.
"Diverse hiring also remains a priority and those selecting police officers and safety administrators should represent the people of our community," said the statement, issued by Linda Foster, Carla Campbell-Jackson and Willie Holton Halbert.
Deliberations started Monday
The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial started deliberations Monday. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.
“Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said in closing arguments, referring to the bystander video of Floyd pinned to the pavement with Chauvin's knee on or close to his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as onlookers yelled at the officer to get off.
The defense said that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.
With the case drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and National Guard troops were on patrol. Floyd's death set off protests last spring in the city and across the U.S. that sometimes turned violent.
The city has also been on edge in recent days over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in a nearby suburb on April 11.
About 300 protesters marched in the streets outside the courthouse shortly after the jury got the case, lining up behind a banner reading, “Justice 4 George Floyd & all stolen lives. The world is watching.”
Before the verdict was announced, Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner told The Pantagraph that law enforcement "should be looking at their use of force policies, the applications of force."
“We’re almost a year into this, so I think agencies that haven’t responded to it, they’re not doing their due diligence. It should have been done last year," he said.
In the past, the department has tried to stay ahead of the curve on its enforcement policies. For instance, Normal banned chokeholds long before state legislation passed, and the department routinely evaluates its policies.
One recent change the department made was to its intervention guidelines. While its previous policy required officers to intervene if they witnessed law enforcement officers using excessive force, Bleichner said the department added clearer language requiring its officers to intervene if they witnessed excessive force by officers within different agencies.
Said Normal Mayor Chris Koos: "I think law enforcement, in a broad brush, is going to change going forward. I think we ask too much of our police officers day to day. We ask them to be social workers, mental health professionals, as well as upholding criminal law issues. That's a lot to ask of our law enforcement officers.”
Calls for an open dialogue
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said the Floyd case forced agencies to reevaluate operations. In an interview before the verdict was announced, he said connections with law enforcement and the community are crucial.
"I think it’s going to make the relationships that we have with community groups even more important. We’ve always got to know what the community is thinking, what their fears are, how they view law enforcement. It’s just going to make the open dialogue we have even more important," he said.
Said Bloomington Police Department Interim Chief Greg Scott: "We need to find effective ways to have conversations with residents. Those conversations will allow us to better understand our citizens and for the citizens to better understand the police. Trust will be built through those conversations and the concrete next steps that result from the understanding gained in talking with each other."
Scott said law enforcement has been changing since the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in summer 2014.
Diversity is hiring is also a priority, he said, and they've created the position of chief diversity and inclusion manager last year.
Renner said the BPD has implemented more training and more education on use of force and de-escalation strategies, as well as policy changes to “prevent these kinds of situations from happening.”
The city’s fiscal year 2022 budget, he said, includes “more investments to address the root cause of poverty and isolation and helplessness.” Those investments, he said, will reduce opportunities for violence. Renner also said the BPD has been subject to an increase in oversight, pointing to the Public Safety and Community Relations Board – a citizen police review board – that he pushed the city council to create in 2017.
“I charged them to conduct broader public hearings, talk with people and come up with a consensus about what to do moving forward,” Renner said, adding that Bloomington is “one of the few metro cities in the entire country” to establish an agent like the PSCRB.
“But ultimately we have to improve police officer morale and at the same time show attention to these issues surrounding force and race,” Renner said.
The Chicago Tribune, Associated Press and Pantagraph reporters Kade Heather, Timothy Eggert and Sierra Henry contributed to this report.
Watch now: Bloomington vigil calls for end to police brutality, remembers victims
BLOOMINGTON — A group of about 35 people gathered Sunday evening near the statue of Abraham Lincoln on the south side of the McLean County Museum of History for a vigil marking recent police-involved deaths.
Participants used chalk to write messages of protest, remembrance and calls to action. Votive candles also were lit on the sidewalk.
Messages included "End police brutality," "Defund the police" and "Silence is complicity."
“We’re doing a vigil to honor the lives that have been lost recently,” said Chynna Dee of Bloomington, who said the event “just kind of came together” without a single organizer.
“Everybody should care about this. We all have to do better,” she said. “It could easily happen anywhere.”
Sarah Grace of Bloomington said, “We’re tired of seeing Black people killed by the police.”
The crowd included both Black and white participants. Several wore shirts that said, “Black Lives Matter.”
The vigil was staged on the eve of final arguments in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors say Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes, leading to his death by asphyxiation on May 25, 2020.
The past week has also seen protests elsewhere focused on the fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer and 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb.
Body cam footage released last week appeared to show Toledo raising his hands when he was shot late at night on March 29.
Wright was shot April 11 after a traffic stop by an officer who said she mistakenly grabbed her handgun instead of her Taser. She has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
About 35 people have gathered for a vigil at the McLean County Museum of History, writing message of protest and remembrance in connection with recent deaths involving police. pic.twitter.com/iEETf0BIBO— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) April 18, 2021
Floyd and Wright were Black. Toledo was Latino.
“We want to continue to bring attention to the police killing of Black and brown people,” said Karla Bailey-Smith of Bloomington. “It could happen here.”
She used chalk to write the names of several people who have died at the hands of police and also wrote messages urging support of House Bill 1727, known as the “Bad Apples in Law Enforcement Accountability Act.”
Among other things, HB 1727 would exclude certain types of immunity and would require local government to make public disclosures regarding judgments or settlements. It was introduced in February by state Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago.
The Rev. Rebecca Gant, minister at Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal, said, “We have a moral obligation to not just say, ‘I’m not racist,’ but to be actively anti-racist.”