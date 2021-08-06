Watch now: 200 new COVID cases identified in McLean County in August

BLOOMINGTON — Contact tracers at the McLean County Health Department say there is a recurring theme among those who test positive for COVID-19 these days.

"The trend, now, is simply this: Unvaccinated people not wearing masks and interacting closely with other unvaccinated people," MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko told The Pantagraph.

More than 80 people opted to get their vaccine at the McLean County Fair in the past day and a half, Manko said, with the first 50 shots going to teenagers between 12-18.

MCHD hopes to boost slow-but-steady vaccination rates by setting up at shop east of the fair's admissions gate. Fair organizers have offered two tickets to grandstand events or two carnival passes to those who get their vaccine on site.

The number of doses administered in McLean County grew by around 300 in the past day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That figure is now 172,324 doses that have been given out, in total, since last year.

About 85,209 people are considered fully vaccinated. That still leaves the county at having less than half — 49.3% — of its population fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 update

More than 200 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the first six days of August, according to new data from MCHD.

An additional 37 new cases confirmed in the past day bring August's total to 225 cases this week and 19,056 since the start of the pandemic.

Of all the cases confirmed in the past year, 18,588 are considered "recovered."

The county's active caseload dropped slightly Friday, with MCHD reporting 217 in isolation at home and 10 county residents hospitalized as COVID patients.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 14 people hospitalized for COVID-related reasons locally.

The percentage of tests that returned positive for COVID-19 is up by more than a full percentage point. MCHD said the seven-day test positivity rate is now at 4.3%, up from Thursday's 3.5%.

Since last year, more than 394,700 tests have been run in total. Cumulatively, 4.8% of those tests have been positive for COVID.

