Watch now: 212 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — More than 200 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.

The department reported 212 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases since last year to 16,854.

A total of 689 cases are active in the county, with 636 people isolating at home, the department said.

More than a quarter of Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported that 8,054,634 doses of COVID vaccine have been given throughout the state, with 26.14% now considered fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospital bed availability has opened somewhat, as OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers said 41 people in their care were considered COVID patients.​ That's down from Friday's reported 60 COVID patients. Of all total beds, 89% were reported as in-use Monday, with 81% of all intensive care unit beds filled. The number of McLean residents who are considered COVID patients dropped by one person since Friday, sitting at 53.

Vaccine update

​Just more than 1-in-4 people are fully vaccinated in McLean County. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows more than 45,000 people have gotten either both doses or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, about 26% of the county's population.