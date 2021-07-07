Watch now: 29 new cases of COVID confirmed in McLean County over the past week

BLOOMINGTON — Two days after the July 4 holiday, nine cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in McLean County, according to a weekly report from the Health Department.

The nine cases confirmed on Tuesday were the most on a single day in the past week, MCHD reported. In the past week, there have been 29 COVID cases confirmed in McLean County overall.

None of those local cases have been reported as being of the Delta variant, which is said to be more contagious than other strains of the virus.

Statewide, 208 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as being of the Delta variant, according to data current as of Wednesday from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Since last year, there have been 18,488 cases of coronavirus confirmed in McLean County overall, with officials classifying 18,244 of those cases as "recovered."

More than 373,100 tests have been run since the pandemic's onset last year, giving the county a cumulative positivity rate of 5.0%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.3% as of Tuesday, up from last week's .5%.

While no McLean County residents are currently reported as being COVID patients, one person is hospitalized locally due to the virus, MCHD said.

MCHD also reported that the death of a man in his 60s who was not affiliated with long-term care brings the county's total of COVID-related fatalities to 237 since last year.

Vaccine update

McLean County continues to inch closer to having 50% of its overall population fully-vaccinated.

More than 81,500 people have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot.

MCHD said three additional options have been added to its slate of July vaccine clinics.

MCHD will run two clinics alongside the NAACP of Bloomington-Normal at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on July 10 and July 31.

Both clinics will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; MCHD said the clinics have been scheduled three weeks apart so that those who choose Pfizer on July 10 will be able to have their second appointment after the recommended 21-day waiting period.

MCHD will also run a clinic at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington on July 16. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be offered during the the three-hour clinic, which will run from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

