Watch now: 3 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Three additional deaths were reported Tuesday in McLean County related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and nine more McLean County residents are hospitalized for the virus, health officials said Tuesday.
The McLean County Health Department reported 58 new cases, and 30 county residents are now considered COVID patients, up from 21 on Monday. Those patients may be at hospitals in or outside of the county.
The three deaths include three women — one in her 60s and two in their 80s. None of their deaths were associated with long-term care facilities, MCHD said.
The county has had 221 COVID-related deaths.
McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of intensive care unit beds are full and 96% of total beds are in use. A total of 41 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at McLean County hospitals.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate rose slightly to 4.3% as of Tuesday.
MCHD reported 396 people who have tested positive are isolating at home, and 103 have been released from isolation and considered recovered since Monday, bringing the total of recovered people to 17,057.
Outside McLean County, LaSalle County reported 32 new COVID cases, and Tazewell County reported 33 new cases.
Region 2, the 20-county area that includes McLean County, has about 16% of ICU beds available, missing the Phase 4 metric of 20% for the 11th consecutive day. The region's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 5.3%.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 4%, with the Illinois Department of Public Health reporting 2,211 new cases of the virus Tuesday.
Vaccines
More than 123,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in McLean County, leaving about 32% of the population fully vaccinated.
Walgreens stores across Illinois will begin allowing people to walk in to receive their COVID vaccine without an appointment starting Wednesday, and Walmart and Sam’s Club stores have already begun the practice.
Walgreens, which has the largest pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program in the state, will still allow people to make appointments if they’d prefer, including same-day appointments.
Appointments are also accepted at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, and company officials said those seeking a vaccine do not need to be Sam’s Club members to receive it.
Last week, MCHD said they would begin accepting walk-ins to all first-dose clinics, and on Friday, officials said demand for the vaccine had taken a dip.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.