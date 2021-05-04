Watch now: 3 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

MCHD reported 396 people who have tested positive are isolating at home, and 103 have been released from isolation and considered recovered since Monday, bringing the total of recovered people to 17,057.

Outside McLean County, LaSalle County reported 32 new COVID cases, and Tazewell County reported 33 new cases.

Region 2, the 20-county area that includes McLean County, has about 16% of ICU beds available, missing the Phase 4 metric of 20% for the 11th consecutive day. The region's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 5.3%.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 4%, with the Illinois Department of Public Health reporting 2,211 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

Vaccines

More than 123,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in McLean County, leaving about 32% of the population fully vaccinated.

Walgreens stores across Illinois will begin allowing people to walk in to receive their COVID vaccine without an appointment starting Wednesday, and Walmart and Sam’s Club stores have already begun the practice.

Walgreens, which has the largest pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program in the state, will still allow people to make appointments if they’d prefer, including same-day appointments.