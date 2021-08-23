Watch now: 40 hospitalized with COVID over weekend in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb over the weekend, putting the total of such patients at Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers at 40.

The county health department on Monday noted that not all of those hospitalized are county residents. Twenty-two McLean County residents are currently considered COVID patients, but MCHD added that any of them may be hospitalized outside of the county.

Information regarding the number of COVID patients at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center was not immediately available Monday.

An update from the Peoria-based healthcare system last week indicated there were 123 COVID patients within all of its Illinois hospitals. Of those, 34 were in intensive care.

An additional 151 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend, MCHD said, bringing the total for August to 1,080.

As of Monday, MCHD said there have been 19,951 known cases since last year and 19,233 are considered recovered.

The cumulative percentage of the more-than-418,900 COVID tests that returned positive in the last year remained unchanged Monday, sitting at 4.8% as of Sunday.

The rolling percentage of tests that came back positive for COVID in the past week did drop, however, to 4.1% from the 4.6% reported Friday.

No additional deaths were reported. There has been one reported in August so far, according to MCHD.

The county continued its inch toward having 52% of the overall population vaccinated, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 800 vaccines were administered over the weekend, IDPH reported, bringing the total given out so far to 178,576.

