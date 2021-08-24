Watch now: 53 more COVID cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two more county residents are hospitalized with COVID-related complications, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.

Officials reported late Tuesday afternoon that 24 county residents are now considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county.

Thirty-five are hospitalized due to the virus between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, down five patients from the day before.

Illinois Department of Public Health data from the previous week — the most current available late Tuesday afternoon — indicated the county was not among the 37 in Illinois that are facing a shortage of intensive care unit beds.

McLean County pushed past confirming 20,000 COVID-19 cases in the past year. With MCHD reporting an additional 53 confirmed since Monday, there have now been 1,133 cases in August alone and 20,004 since the county began tracking confirmed cases.

Of all the confirmed cases, MCHD reports 19,293 are considered recovered.

McLean County continued its stay under the "high" classification used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure community spread of the virus.

MCHD said it continues to urge residents to follow CDC guidance for masking, which recommends that everyone — even the fully vaccinated — wear face coverings indoors.

In McLean County, the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated remained within 51% — where it's stayed since Aug. 13. Data from IDPH showed 230 vaccinations given out in the past day, bringing the county's total to 178,806.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker suggested that if COVID metrics like case counts, hospitalizations and deaths continued their upward trend, "significantly greater mitigations" could be enacted.

