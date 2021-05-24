Watch now: 58 new COVID cases this weekend in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Twelve days after Illinois followed the federal government's lead in making the Pfizer vaccine available to those from ages 12-15, data from the state Department of Public Health indicates around 20% of those aged 12-17 in the state have received at least one dose.

McLean County health officials said they can attest to the interest from local families.

"We have a lot of parents who want their children to be vaccinated as soon as possible," department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said Friday.

Recently, MCHD ran a vaccine clinic at Heartland Community College, in which there were "almost 100 walk-ins and almost all of those were people who were bringing their children aged 12 and older."

Specific figures on how many 12-15 year olds in the county who have received the vaccine so far were not immediately available from MCHD.

To date, nearly 144,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County, according to IDPH figures. Just more than 39% of the county's overall population — nearly 68,000 people — are considered fully-vaccinated.

COVID-19 update