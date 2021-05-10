Watch now: 91 new COVID cases reported over weekend in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Although 91 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County were confirmed over the weekend, some related statistics are trending downward.
The number of active cases dipped below 400 Monday, with 361 people reported as isolating at home. The county's overall test positivity rate also fell to 3.5% as of Sunday after a batch of 3,000 tests run. There have been 17,943 cases since the pandemic started last year.
Three additional county residents were reported as hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the total up by three people since Friday to 35. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 42 COVID patients at the county's two hospitals. As of Monday morning, both hospitals reported just 15% of all total beds were available (85% filled) with 95% of all intensive care unit beds in-use.
With infection rates improving, Illinois is set to move into the so-called "bridge phase" on Friday, which loosens COVID restrictions. Capacity limits in places such as retail stores, offices, theaters, ticketed spectator events, amusement parks and zoos will increase up to 60%.
McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said state officials felt comfortable moving into the new phase while Region 2, which includes Bloomington-Normal, had experienced an uptick of hospitalizations from March-April.
"The first thing you're looking for is the number of positive cases that there are. We might be seeing some increases in hospitalizations, but that's called a lagging indicator and a lagging indicator happens two-three weeks after we see an increase (in cases)," she said. "There is no reason we can't do this in a healthy manner: We can have a healthy economy and we can help keep people healthy as well, we just need to make sure that everybody is continuing to follow the smart rules."
No additional deaths were reported Monday. That total remains at 224.
Vaccine update
McLean County is nearing a total of 34% of the overall population having been fully-vaccinated. That figure represents just more than 59,552 people.
More than 130,200 doses have been administered to-date as of Monday, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.