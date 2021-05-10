Watch now: 91 new COVID cases reported over weekend in McLean County

"The first thing you're looking for is the number of positive cases that there are. We might be seeing some increases in hospitalizations, but that's called a lagging indicator and a lagging indicator happens two-three weeks after we see an increase (in cases)," she said. "There is no reason we can't do this in a healthy manner: We can have a healthy economy and we can help keep people healthy as well, we just need to make sure that everybody is continuing to follow the smart rules."