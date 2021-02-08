Watch now: A Pontiac mom thought her son had the flu. Doctors think it may be a rare side effect linked to COVID exposure.

PONTIAC — As a mom of three, Amber Finnegan felt prepared to handle an apparent bout of flu affecting her youngest son in early January.
It was an anomaly: Michael, who was 10 at the time, had “maybe three colds” his entire life.
Still, with two teenagers and experience working as a certified nursing assistant in mind, Finnegan, of Pontiac, said it looked like the symptoms her son reported were consistent with the flu: “a low-grade fever, a headache, abdominal pain.”
Later, doctors would tell her Michael had multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare complication involving a fever that doesn't go away and different parts of the body becoming inflamed, including the heart, kidneys, brain, skin, lungs and organs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the cause is currently unknown, but many children with it had COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who had it.
“CDC is still learning about MIS-C and how it affects children, so we don’t know why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others have not,” the CDC says on its website. “We also do not know if children with certain health conditions are more likely to get MIS-C. These are among the many questions CDC is working to try to understand.”
Illinois is one of about a dozen states in the U.S. that has reported more than 51 cases of MIS-C since 2020, according to CDC data updated last month. Most have been Black and Hispanic youth.
At the Children’s Hospital in OSF, “about 10 pediatric patients with MIS-C have been admitted … since the pandemic began,” spokeswoman Libby Allison said, noting that because the condition follows an infection and “its symptoms vary, the number is an estimate.”
Millions of Illinoisans are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, now that the state is in week two of Phase 1B, which opened eligibility to adults 65-years and older, as well as essential workers, like those at grocery stores, manufacturing companies and agricultural organizations.
A spokesperson for Carle Health said "about a dozen children" have been treated for the condition, and a small number were taken to Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Urbana. Dr. Brent Reifsteck, the medical director of children's services for Carle, said they are closely monitoring information about incidents.
"While we haven't had many cases here, we know that the ones we do have needed help very quickly," he said in a statement.
'Virtually catatonic'
The CDC's January data reports about 1,600 cases and 26 deaths associated with MIS-C were identified across the country.
Amber Finnegan's five-member family quarantined for 14 days after her husband tested positive for COVID. After testing negative following quarantine, it looked like things were back to normal, with no one appearing symptomatic at home, including Michael, although she knew people could carry the virus and remain asymptomatic," she said.
What she didn’t know, she said, was that the CDC was warning that the “rare but severe condition” of MIS-C can follow two-four weeks "after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents.”
Michael developed a fever. Tylenol never brought the fever down below 100 and after a couple of days, he stopped eating, Finnegan said, so a few days later, they visited a local urgent care center, where he was given a COVID-19 rapid-test and a test for strep throat.
“Both of those came back negative,” she remembers. “They diagnosed him with an ear infection … and said that if he was not better (in three days) that we should go to our primary care" doctor.
In two days, Michael was “virtually catatonic," having turned “cold, clammy, and … extremely lethargic," said Finnegan, who spent about 15 years working as a certified nursing assistant.
By the time Michael was admitted to OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital in Peoria, he was “in septic shock and multisystem organ failure.” A blood test showed the coronavirus antibody, indicating Michael had the virus “at some point in the last 90 days.”
Finnegan said she regretted the decision to wait out the symptoms, which, once familiar, were now indicative of a much larger issue playing out in her son’s body. Had she known of MIS-C, she said, she would have acted sooner.
Stay updated on the latest COVID information for the region.
“I feel like I almost failed as a parent because there wasn’t enough education about something that there should have been,” she said. “I almost failed as a parent at keeping (him) protected, safe and healthy.”
Sense of urgency
Reifsteck said he urges parents with children who "have a high fever for a few days or symptoms that aren't improving" to reach out to their pediatrician "even if they haven't had a positive COVID test or known exposure."
The sense of urgency he describes isn't lost on Finnegan.
“If I had waited another day or two — who knows what would have happened,” she said. “I dread the thought of it.”
Michael was released from the hospital after five days. As of Thursday, after weeks of follow-up doctor visits and blood samples drawn and tests performed, he was given the “all clear,” Finnegan said, and is back to his active, Xbox-playing self.
Going forward, she’d like to see some sort of educational campaign developed that educates parents about the risk of MIS-C. She said she feels that while she’s well-versed in COVID-19’s symptoms and prevention measures, she didn’t have enough information about the rare-but-possible condition.
“Health care providers got emails about it back in August, but lay people didn’t,” she said of her experience. “Parents are the first line of defense in this.”
She told him she wanted to tell his story, to warn other parents about the potential for MIS-C in children so that her experience doesn’t happen to another parent — or another child.
“He has made mention that he doesn’t want other kids to get sick,” she said. “He has said, ‘I don’t want other kids to be sick like that.’”
Still, she said, his reaction, compared to hers, was “casual.”
Asked for comment on Friday, Michael, now 11, said: “I’m glad I’m better.”
