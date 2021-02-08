Watch now: A Pontiac mom thought her son had the flu. Doctors think it may be a rare side effect linked to COVID exposure.

PONTIAC — As a mom of three, Amber Finnegan felt prepared to handle an apparent bout of flu affecting her youngest son in early January.

It was an anomaly: Michael, who was 10 at the time, had “maybe three colds” his entire life.

Still, with two teenagers and experience working as a certified nursing assistant in mind, Finnegan, of Pontiac, said it looked like the symptoms her son reported were consistent with the flu: “a low-grade fever, a headache, abdominal pain.”

Later, doctors would tell her Michael had multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare complication involving a fever that doesn't go away and different parts of the body becoming inflamed, including the heart, kidneys, brain, skin, lungs and organs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the cause is currently unknown, but many children with it had COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who had it.