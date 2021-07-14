Watch now: Active COVID cases double in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A near-doubling of McLean County's active case load and a Tuesday spike in positive results show the current trajectory of COVID-19 in the area.

In the past week, 54 cases of the virus have been confirmed — up 25 from the week before. On Tuesday, 11 cases were confirmed in a single day.

How many of those cases are of the delta variant, which is thought to be more contagious, isn't known.

The Illinois Department of Public Health pulls random samples of COVID tests from across the state and tests them in a process called "sequencing" that can determine the variant of a COVID-positive test result.

Since sequencing isn't done on every such test, the picture of the Delta variant's presence in Illinois isn't entirely complete. Instead, the data serves as a sort of snapshot.

Reditus Laboratories in Pekin has confirmed two cases of the Delta variant in the area in the past two months.

The first case was found in a positive COVID test sample from a Bloomington-Normal area resident in May.

A second confirmed case was publicized in late June, with Reditus saying the the sample came from someone who lived in "Central Illinois."

Spokesperson Paul Swiech said the laboratory runs sequencing for variants once enough positive COVID test samples have been collected, a process which that occurs about every two-to-three weeks

Since its last update on June 23, Reditus has not yet confirmed any additional cases of the Delta variant in Central Illinois.

There have been 18,542 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McLean County since the beginning of the pandemic last year. More than 377,500 tests have been run in that time, giving the county a cumulative positivity rate of 4.9%.

The rolling, seven-day positivity rate is 1.6% as of Tuesday.

Active cases have nearly doubled in McLean County, jumping from 9 on June 30, to 27 on July 7, and sitting at 52 as of Wednesday, MCHD reported.

No county residents are reported as having been admitted to a hospital for COVID-related symptoms, although the number of patients hospitalized locally has increased.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, eight people are currently considered COVID patients.

MCHD is reporting two additional COVID-related deaths since last week. The newest fatalities include a man in 50s and a woman in her 60s.

Neither person lived in a long-term care facility.

Their deaths bring the county's toll to 239 since last year.

Vaccine update

McLean County continues to hover at having fully-vaccinated less than 50% of the overall population. Just more than 82,500 people have received either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Wednesday, about 47.7% of the overall population was considered fully vaccinated.

Around 166,222 doses have been administered in the county so far.

