Watch now: Advocacy group, church open Gender Expansive Resource Center in Bloomington

“The board has a passion for developing resources that serve the entire LGBTQIA community, and our goal with this program is to make it easier for people to access gender affirming garments free of charge and help them express their gender identity,” Keith Julian, vice president of PPC, said in a statement.
People from various backgrounds, expertise, and identities within the LGBTQ community provided input on the project.
"We know that religious spaces haven’t always been welcoming places for all people, especially when it comes to gender and sexuality," Terina Carter, with Unitarian Universalist Church, said in a statement. "To us, being welcoming means striving for radical inclusion, and creating spaces that honor every part of our identities, backgrounds, and experiences.”
“We hope that by partnering with Prairie Pride on the Gender Expansive Resource Center and making our space available for items to be seen and picked up in person, we can help make our community be a little more welcoming," said Carter.
The PPC also recently purchased and provided free all-gender and handicap accessible restroom signage for 22 local businesses in Bloomington-Normal.
People attending the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday pose for a photo. The parade offered free crafting stations and featured around 20 vehicles decorated in Pride flags, streamers and posters.
People decked out their vehicles with Pride flags and streamers for the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday. The parade was started last year as a way to safely celebrate Pride Month during the coronavirus pandemic.
Free craft stations were available for participants and spectators of the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday. The parade was started last year as a way to safely celebrate Pride Month during the coronavirus pandemic.
People decked out their vehicles with Pride flags and streamers for the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday. The parade was started last year as a way to safely celebrate Pride Month during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amelia McClure, 12, and Anna Wenger, 12, both of Bloomington, pose Saturday for a photo before the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park. The two said Pride Month is a way for them to celebrate their identities.
People decked out their vehicles with Pride flags and streamers for the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday. The parade was started last year as a way to safely celebrate Pride Month during the coronavirus pandemic.
People attending the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday pose for a photo. The parade offered free crafting stations and featured around 20 vehicles decorated in Pride flags, streamers and posters.
People decked out their vehicles with Pride flags and streamers for the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday. The parade was started last year as a way to safely celebrate Pride Month during the coronavirus pandemic.
Free craft stations were available for participants and spectators of the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday. The parade was started last year as a way to safely celebrate Pride Month during the coronavirus pandemic.
People decked out their vehicles with Pride flags and streamers for the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday. The parade was started last year as a way to safely celebrate Pride Month during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amelia McClure, 12, and Anna Wenger, 12, both of Bloomington, pose Saturday for a photo before the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park. The two said Pride Month is a way for them to celebrate their identities.
People decked out their vehicles with Pride flags and streamers for the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday. The parade was started last year as a way to safely celebrate Pride Month during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 100 people gathered in the park for the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade, first started last year as a way to come together safely for the monthlong celebration during the coronavirus pandemic.