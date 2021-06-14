Watch now: Advocacy group, church open Gender Expansive Resource Center in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A new Bloomington resource center seeks to provide free gender affirming shapewear, such as chest binders, for transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people in need.

A partnership between the Prairie Pride Coalition and Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal, the Gender Expansive Resource Center offers free binders, gaffs and shapers for people living in McLean, Livingston and DeWitt counties.

“The board has a passion for developing resources that serve the entire LGBTQIA community, and our goal with this program is to make it easier for people to access gender affirming garments free of charge and help them express their gender identity,” Keith Julian, vice president of PPC, said in a statement.

"It is an honor for us to be part of something that empowers and encourages others to be their authentic selves.”

The initiative started to support members of the LGBTQ community who are typically underserved and underrepresented, Dave Bentlin, president of PPC, said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph.

People from various backgrounds, expertise, and identities within the LGBTQ community provided input on the project.

"We know that religious spaces haven’t always been welcoming places for all people, especially when it comes to gender and sexuality," Terina Carter, with Unitarian Universalist Church, said in a statement. "To us, being welcoming means striving for radical inclusion, and creating spaces that honor every part of our identities, backgrounds, and experiences.”

People can schedule and apply to receive service through the center's website. Applications are also available through the PPC's Facebook page and website. The center offers pick-up and delivery options.

“We hope that by partnering with Prairie Pride on the Gender Expansive Resource Center and making our space available for items to be seen and picked up in person, we can help make our community be a little more welcoming," said Carter.

The PPC also recently purchased and provided free all-gender and handicap accessible restroom signage for 22 local businesses in Bloomington-Normal.

