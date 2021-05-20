 Skip to main content
Watch now: Another 2 county residents hospitalized due to COVID complications
Watch now: Another 2 county residents hospitalized due to COVID complications

BLOOMINGTON — Another two county residents have been hospitalized after a COVID diagnosis, according to the McLean County Health Department. 

There are now 25 residents at hospitals either in or outside of the county who have experienced COVID-related complications. Locally, both OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers reported a total of 21 COVID patients in their care Thursday morning, a five-person drop from the day before. 

Bed availability also opened slightly as of Thursday: 83% of all, total beds were reported as in-use with 85% of intensive care unit beds filled.  

Indian COVID-19 variant confirmed in Bloomington-Normal

MCHD said another 25 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past day, bringing the total to 18,209 confirmed in the past year. 

The county's rolling, seven-day testing positivity rate remained steady, holding at 3.1%. 

McLean County's active caseload did tick up slightly to 251 people Thursday, with 226 people reported as isolating at home. 

No additional deaths were reported. 

Updated vaccination rate information from the Illinois Department of Public Health was not available before the publication of this article. 

