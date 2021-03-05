Watch now: As dentists remain busy despite COVID-19, some are adding a new role: vaccine clinic volunteer

BLOOMINGTON — It’s almost business as usual.
Despite dental practices grinding to a halt nearly a year ago after a spike in COVID-19 cases and mitigation efforts, recent surveys from the American Dental Association show practices have been able to “report 80% of previous patient volume,” indicating that, for the most part, the coronavirus isn’t driving patients away.
That seems to be the case in Bloomington-Normal, according to what some local providers told The Pantagraph.
“Our business right now, as of February, is back to pre-COVID levels, and we attributed that to our existing patient base,” Bloomington Dental’s Dr. Stacey Van Scoyoc said. “We’ve also had an influx of new patients — again, it’s not a huge amount, but we are still getting new patients.”
Van Scoyoc and her husband have jointly practiced in the area for nearly 30 years; their longevity as a practice, she said, may play a part in how loyal patients feel to the office.
But, she said, they also hadn’t seen much resistance from patients about returning after COVID restrictions on dental offices were lifted on May 11.
“That being said, there are a small percentage of our patients who are choosing to avoid coming into their dental office, and because that's how they're living their lives during COVID,” Van Scoyoc said. “They plan to return when COVID is over, whatever that definition is for them.”
In the meantime, Van Scoyoc said her office has deployed telehealth screenings and transitioned to having patients wait in their cars for appointments instead of sitting in waiting rooms together.
At McLean County Dental, office manager Trace Cotten said that, according to a recent report he ran for his office, only “about 12%” of the office’s patient base was “putting off treatment for elective services, like cleaning.”
“A lot of (patients) were pretty comfortable with our policies and protocols at the restart,” he said. “We were always very cautious and very safe, so we didn't change a lot of our stuff going into the restart. Most dental practices have invested in filtration systems — whether they're portable or they've actually installed new filtration systems in their building — to help reduce the spread of aerosols.”
Dentists can’t force reluctant patients to return to their offices, but they do strongly recommend it. Otherwise, they say, seemingly unrelated medical conditions can be worsened by a lack of dental hygiene.
“You do have a degree of the population that's just not going to come back, even though they should,” Illinois State Dental Society Governmental Affairs Director Dave Marsh said. But “oral health care is essential care, and without it, you’re going to have a higher degree of decay and a higher degree of periodontitis, and you're going to have infections that are going to cause long-lasting impact on the patient's health.”
Marsh said the ISDS regularly focuses on promoting oral health care as essential health care. In a sense, that’s one messaging pattern that’s stayed consistent in the dental industry despite COVID-19.
A new role
While the coronavirus might not have meant radical transitions in dental office practices, it has, in one way, pushed some dentists out of the office.
Van Scoyoc is one of a handful of people in McLean County who’s turned her training in giving shots as a dentist into volunteer work at vaccine clinics.
It’s part of a statewide effort to secure volunteers to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, which dentists are primed to do via training they already have and use on a regular basis.
To participate, ISDS requires a mandatory hour-long training session online, which Van Scoyoc said was followed up by on-site training at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington.
On Thursday, Van Scoyoc estimated she’d given around a dozen shots by the end of her shift.
“I’m really excited to be doing this,” she said.
ISDS estimates around 800 dental professionals in the state have taken the online training so far. In McLean County, a local group of dental professionals will take the online training en masse on Tuesday.