Watch now: As dentists remain busy despite COVID-19, some are adding a new role: vaccine clinic volunteer

“That being said, there are a small percentage of our patients who are choosing to avoid coming into their dental office, and because that's how they're living their lives during COVID,” Van Scoyoc said. “They plan to return when COVID is over, whatever that definition is for them.”

In the meantime, Van Scoyoc said her office has deployed telehealth screenings and transitioned to having patients wait in their cars for appointments instead of sitting in waiting rooms together.

At McLean County Dental, office manager Trace Cotten said that, according to a recent report he ran for his office, only “about 12%” of the office’s patient base was “putting off treatment for elective services, like cleaning.”

“A lot of (patients) were pretty comfortable with our policies and protocols at the restart,” he said. “We were always very cautious and very safe, so we didn't change a lot of our stuff going into the restart. Most dental practices have invested in filtration systems — whether they're portable or they've actually installed new filtration systems in their building — to help reduce the spread of aerosols.”