Watch now: At-home COVID tests are hitting the shelves of major retailers. Here's what you need to know.

In most cases, purchasers should be able to bill their insurance for that out-of-pocket cost, since most companies are required to cover FDA-authorized COVID tests.

But why would someone want an at-home option, as vaccination rates increase and free sites still exist?

"We're not out of the woods yet," said Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories. "People are still going to want to get COVID tests."

It's a sentiment shared by the federal government: In February, White House COVID-19 Response Team member Andy Slavitt called at-home testing "one of the key steps to getting back to normal life." In March, President Joe Biden's administration said it would allocate $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan to COVID testing, aiming to get schools reopened sooner. Also in March, the FDA announced it was "streamlining" the emergency authorization process to make more tests available.

But a glut in options doesn't mean all tests are made equal.