Watch now: Audit finds fewer COVID patients in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department officials on Thursday said the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is fewer than previously reported.

After completing an internal audit, the agency "reconciled a number of hospitalized cases that had been discharged but hadn't yet made into (the) contact tracing data base," the department said in a statement — meaning some patients reported as still in the hospital had actually been discharged.

A day after reporting a record 61 hospitalized county residents, MCHD said Thursday that number is actually 25.

The Pantagraph reached out to officials at both Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers to see whether 61 county residents had ever been hospitalized at one time — as previously reported by MCHD — but that information wasn't available by deadline. Compounding the matter is the fact that not all residents are hospitalized within the county, meaning Carle and OSF Health might not have their information.