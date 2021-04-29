Watch now: Audit finds fewer COVID patients in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department officials on Thursday said the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is fewer than previously reported.
After completing an internal audit, the agency "reconciled a number of hospitalized cases that had been discharged but hadn't yet made into (the) contact tracing data base," the department said in a statement — meaning some patients reported as still in the hospital had actually been discharged.
A day after reporting a record 61 hospitalized county residents, MCHD said Thursday that number is actually 25.
The Pantagraph reached out to officials at both Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers to see whether 61 county residents had ever been hospitalized at one time — as previously reported by MCHD — but that information wasn't available by deadline. Compounding the matter is the fact that not all residents are hospitalized within the county, meaning Carle and OSF Health might not have their information.
Prior to the audit Thursday, MCHD reported hospitalizations as climbing from 39 people at the start to 61 earlier this week, before officials retracted that number. Officials now say that 177 people have been hospitalized since January, with 152 people discharged so far, leaving the total at 25.
Currently, 36 COVID patients are split between the county's two hospitals, according to MCHD. Total bed capacity was reported as 92% full, with 73% of intensive care unit beds in-use.
MCHD reported another 57 new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the overall total since last year to 17,449. Around 506 cases in the county are considered active, with 449 isolating at home.
No additional deaths were reported.
Vaccine update
More than 120,000 people have received a vaccine shot in McLean County, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. The percentage of fully-vaccinated people held steady at just more than 30% Thursday. IDPH data also shows that around 83% of all those 65-years and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. For those aged 16-64, that percentage is around 40%.
For those interested in what's being called "vaccine breakthrough," IDPH is now publishing data on people who have "tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after being fully vaccinated and did not test positive in the previous 45 days." So far, those figures, to be updated on Wednesdays, at 97 people hospitalized and 32 dead since Jan. 1 — or around .59% of all deaths since.