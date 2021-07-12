Watch now: Baby Fold month declared in Illinois

NORMAL — After serving thousands of children, weathering two pandemics and pushing 120 years of existence, Normal-based nonprofit organization The Baby Fold's work has received state recognition.

The recognition prompted some members of the Twin Cities' classic car community to cruise along the portions of Route 66 that surround The Baby Fold on July 7, but aside from that informal event, the accolade is strictly symbolic.

For Baby Fold staffers, Vice President Aimee Beam said simple recognition is more than enough.

"Our staff was just delighted. They feel like all of their work and efforts have been recognized by someone official," Beam said. "They've done so much good work and served so many kids over the years that it was very touching for all of us to have received it."

Upper-level staff at The Baby Fold gathered documentation and proof of their history of service earlier in April, then sent the collection to Springfield for consideration.

While they hoped the state would issue some sort of proclamation recognizing the organization's history, Beam said, they didn't expect to receive a designation that lasted the whole month.

"We didn't think it would be that big or grandiose, but we were so happy when we got the news," she said.

Mostly, Beam said, those at The Baby Fold hope the designation draws attention to the 119-year-old nonprofit, prompting "hearts to be open to supporting us so that we can continue to do it in the future."

Started in 1902 as an orphanage, the organization now offers 12 "wrap-around" service programs to children and families across 28 counties. Programs currently range from adoption support to foster care to intervention, reaching about 1,200 children each year.

"It's been increasing, really, every year," Beam said. "We've taken on as much as we can do wherever we can do it. We've seen steady and consistent growth in the highest areas of need."

Right now, those highest areas of need include an investment in preventative services, like Healthy Start, and autism services, like those offered at Hammitt Elementary and Junior-Senior High Schools, she said.

Pritzker's proclamation only designates July of 2021 as being dedicated to The Baby Fold's history, although Beam joked they may submit information to the state again to draw attention to it next year.

"I think it's important that the community understand that these are their children and when we help them have successful lives, it helps the entire community," she said. "Investing in them now, so that they can be successful later, just pays dividends that are beyond measure."

