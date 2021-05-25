Watch now: Ban menthol cigarettes? Central Illinois reacts

The ACLU's four-page letter assumes the FDA's proposed ban has a shot at becoming law — something not everyone thinks is likely.

"It requires Congress to put public health ahead of lobbying and campaign money," University of Michigan assistant professor Erik Gordon said. "There's a sense in which, I think, it's a tragedy at the level of every new kid who becomes a smoker, and it's a tragedy at the national level because of all the money we spend on health care. Here's something that we could do that would be costless — and we won't do it, because of the lobbying power of an industry."

Industry sales representatives who check in regularly with Melik at his strip mall-based shop told him not to get too worried about the proposal.

"They were saying that they don't worry about it," he said. "This happened many times before and it's just, like, a stand by the government, saying that they are serious about menthol and it will just go away again. I'm not sure, and I'm just quoting their words — that's what they told me."

Exploring the impacts of menthol cigarettes, Gordon said, is a moot point, since "the public health answer seems to be pretty clear."