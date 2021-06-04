Watch now: Bill mandates dementia training for Illinois health professionals

SPRINGFIELD — Some people turn adversity into art. Others turn adversity into legislation.

Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, in the case of Senate Bill 677, is the latter.

A bill with bipartisan support that is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature before becoming state law, the legislation is a byproduct of both Stratton and the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, both of whom worked closely together.

SB 677 will make Illinois the first state in the nation to require licensed healthcare providers that serve adults to dedicate one hour of training to recognizing, diagnosing and treating people with dementia.

That training would be a prerequisite to licensure, as well as included in continuing education requirements that already exist.

The curriculum includes "content on how to identify and diagnose Alzheimer’s, effective communication strategies, and management and care planning," per a release from AAIC.

"The intent of this bill is to allow those healthcare providers to get the updated education so they're able to make a diagnosis if they're able to do so or make a referral to help people get the diagnosis they need," AAIC State Affairs Director David Olsen said in an interview.

The advocacy group estimates that only 45% of adults who have Alzheimer's-related dementia actually get a diagnosis — in other words, 65% of such people don't get diagnosed.

For Stratton, that statistic isn't just a figure. It's personal.

Her mother, Velma, lived with the family for about 13 years, some of which were shadowed by the development of dementia.

Not that anyone knew that.

Stratton didn't.

"She was with us every day, so there might have been small signs every day so there might have been small things that I might have missed," she said in an interview.

The doctor didn't, either.

"My mom regularly went to her primary care physician and got good treatment," she said. But "like many primary care physicians and others not working directly in the space of Alzheimer's ... they did not diagnose her. Had we been able to identify the signs ... as a family we could have been better prepared to tackle the challenges as it relates to caring for someone with Alzheimer's."

The bill, she said, is aimed at reducing the number of people in the same situation.

The bill, she said, is aimed at reducing the number of people in the same situation.

It's not just Stratton facing the challenges of an undiagnosed family member with dementia: both she and members of the AAIC held 12 listening sessions in 2019 across the state in which caregivers, family members and others were encouraged to speak about their experiences.

"One of the things that came out in every session was how hard it was to get a diagnosis," he said. "After we went on that listening tour, we said, 'What can we do to make a difference?'"

Legislation was first proposed in 2020, but stalled due to the pandemic and resulting "robust discussions and negotiations" with state medical groups, Olsen said.

Initially, the bill targeted physicians only and required six hours of dementia-related training every three years.

After negotiations with the Illinois State Medical Society, among others, the pool of healthcare professionals targeted by the bill expanded to include anyone "licensed by the state of Illinois" working with adults over the age of 26 and reduced the education requirement from six hours to one hour per license renewal cycle.

Stratton told The Pantagraph the pool of providers was expanded, in part, because not every person has or sees a primary care doctor.

"Now, many, many professionals that work with those that are adults — they're all going to be able to look for signs," she said of the training.

"I am confident that that is going to lead to more people being able to be diagnosed."

The legislation itself doesn't have a benchmark or quota by which to measure it's progress, so there's not an expected goal for healthcare providers to meet a certain number of diagnoses.

It received bipartisan support in both chambers, passing the House 111-0-1 and the Senate 56-0-0 before being sent to the Governor's desk last week.

"I see this as a first step: People are going to keep fighting for a cure, but as that gets developed, the conversation will be continuing within families and whole communities about how we care for the most vulnerable," Stratton said.

And, as for her mother, Stratton said she hopes "she is looking down and expressing immense pride that her daughter was able to help lead first-in-the-nation legislation, in addition to two sponsors, to make sure that other families can have a better road ahead."

