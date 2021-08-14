Watch now: Bloomington-Normal families eye delta variant increase

At Central Illinois Pediatric Associates in Bloomington, Dr. Sanjay Saxena said "every day, we diagnose one or two cases of RSV."

"Usually in June, July and August, we hardly ever see that," he said.

Saxena said he believes it's partly due to daycares crowding; Dr. Yousuf said in her practice, if one child at a daycare has symptoms of RSV, "others are catching it quickly."

"RSV is in the upswing, typical for what would be like a wintertime, but that's unusual for right now," Kane said. "Why would this be happening right now? I cannot say for certain, but as people take their masks off, they're sharing more germs."

The local spread of RSV isn't as bad as it was in late 2019, she said, when beds at Carle BroMenn filled with transfer patients from other areas where beds were full.

To keep beds open, COVID cases down and RSV cases from spiking further, the doctors who spoke to The Pantagraph urged the public to keep up the COVID-era practices that led to nearly nonexistent cases of RSV and the flu last year.

"Having a mask on and good hand hygiene and social distancing is clearly, as last year demonstrated, not just decreasing your COVID rates but decreasing other viral illnesses which could be more dangerous for younger kids," Kane said.

Saxena also urged parents to have their children tested for illness early.

"Some of the kids still in daycare with runny noses — I think there's a compulsion to send them to the daycare for the parents," he said. "I think getting tested early would be a good thing so that they don't transmit to other people, since it is very contagious."

Contagion is what worried Homan about her children before she knew they had summer colds. She'd heard from other families about an uptick in RSV cases and worried about exposing other people by taking her children to the doctor. And though the adults and eldest children in her family are vaccinated for COVID, Homan worried about COVID among her youngest.

"Your instincts as a parent when your children are sick is trying to evaluate, you know, is this something that should warrant a phone call to a nurse or doctor? Is this something where I should be taking the kids to be checked out?" Homan said. "It's hard to kind of juggle all of all of the stresses that we're being asked to take care of, you know, with our kids and what's going on in the world today."