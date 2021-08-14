Watch now: Bloomington-Normal families eye delta variant increase

NORMAL — The rule in Jennifer Homan's eight-child household is so consistent it could be a math formula: If one of her children has a virus, "you can guarantee that two or three others will get whatever it is."
In a pre-pandemic world, this would have been relegated to colds, bouts with the flu and strep throat — an inconvenience for everyone, sometimes serious, but not necessarily deadly.
This summer, however, families are facing not only the now-familiar COVID-19 virus, but also its growing family of variants, as well as a simultaneous rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus.
For Homan, that meant that when her two youngest children — ages 4 and 3 — began to experience cold-like symptoms in late July, she went into a sort of "panic mode."
"Pre-COVID, you'd be like, 'Oh, it's just a summer cold,' and kind of write it off," she said. "Now, it's like your body automatically goes into a different system: You think, 'That's a COVID symptom.'"
A doctor visit cleared her mind of the worry that her children had COVID — their coughs were productive, not dry, and the tests returned negative — but it didn't ease her anxiety entirely.
People are also reading…
For one thing, all of Homan's children will be in different buildings within the Unit 5 school system in a few weeks. Masking "is a big deal" to her, she said, because she believes it's an important tool to keep case counts low; in Normal schools, masking is required for both staff and students, per a July school board decision.
A 30% increase
But whether COVID cases stay low with the return of in-person schooling remains to be seen. Data from the McLean County Health Department in recent weeks shows cases growing among younger groups.
In the past week, for instance, 56 COVID cases were confirmed in kids younger than 18; on Aug. 4, there were 61 cases confirmed among that same group in the prior week.
"There is no excellent treatment option out there other than trying to prevent it in the first place with vaccines — but those aren't eligible for the majority of the patients we serve," Carle BroMenn Medical Center pediatrician Dr. Andrea Kane told The Pantagraph.
Nationally, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the average number of children ages 0 to 17 hospitalized for COVID has jumped by nearly 30% in the past seven days.
Now, with the Delta variant surging across the U.S., the CDC estimates there are 239 children hospitalized for COVID per day. At the pandemic's peak in January, that average was 217 per day.
Local data on the ages of those hospitalized with COVID was not provided by Carle Health or OSF HealthCare, although OSF Children's Hospital in Peoria admitted 113 children with COVID cases last year, spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff said.
At Carle BroMenn, Kane said her experience thus far is that "COVID in children has not been terrible."
"There are definitely positive cases — typically with those who have known exposures like their family member was sick and they got it from their family member," she said.
RSV cases on the rise
What does have local doctors concerned, however, is an uptick in RSV cases across the country. Earlier this summer, the CDC issued a health advisory as cases spread rapidly through the southern part of the U.S.
Doctors who spoke to The Pantagraph attribute the local rise in cases to the reopening of daycares and group activities in the area.
RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms that last a week or two at most, but the respiratory virus can be serious for infants and older adults.
OSF pediatrician Dr. Samina Yousuf said locally, babies are the ones getting the sickest.
"We have had a significant increase in RSV both in babies and even in 18 month to 2-year-old kids," she said. "Most of the babies have become quite sick."
At Central Illinois Pediatric Associates in Bloomington, Dr. Sanjay Saxena said "every day, we diagnose one or two cases of RSV."
"Usually in June, July and August, we hardly ever see that," he said.
Saxena said he believes it's partly due to daycares crowding; Dr. Yousuf said in her practice, if one child at a daycare has symptoms of RSV, "others are catching it quickly."
"RSV is in the upswing, typical for what would be like a wintertime, but that's unusual for right now," Kane said. "Why would this be happening right now? I cannot say for certain, but as people take their masks off, they're sharing more germs."
The local spread of RSV isn't as bad as it was in late 2019, she said, when beds at Carle BroMenn filled with transfer patients from other areas where beds were full.
To keep beds open, COVID cases down and RSV cases from spiking further, the doctors who spoke to The Pantagraph urged the public to keep up the COVID-era practices that led to nearly nonexistent cases of RSV and the flu last year.
"Having a mask on and good hand hygiene and social distancing is clearly, as last year demonstrated, not just decreasing your COVID rates but decreasing other viral illnesses which could be more dangerous for younger kids," Kane said.
Saxena also urged parents to have their children tested for illness early.
"Some of the kids still in daycare with runny noses — I think there's a compulsion to send them to the daycare for the parents," he said. "I think getting tested early would be a good thing so that they don't transmit to other people, since it is very contagious."
Contagion is what worried Homan about her children before she knew they had summer colds. She'd heard from other families about an uptick in RSV cases and worried about exposing other people by taking her children to the doctor. And though the adults and eldest children in her family are vaccinated for COVID, Homan worried about COVID among her youngest.
"Your instincts as a parent when your children are sick is trying to evaluate, you know, is this something that should warrant a phone call to a nurse or doctor? Is this something where I should be taking the kids to be checked out?" Homan said. "It's hard to kind of juggle all of all of the stresses that we're being asked to take care of, you know, with our kids and what's going on in the world today."