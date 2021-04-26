Watch now: Bloomington-Normal groups joins state's 'pandemic navigator' program

"This program is about one-on-one connections involving established, trusted members of the community, whether that’s a federally qualified health center, a church, an LGBTQ+ center, a senior center, or a local branch of the NAACP. These are local community organizations who know their peers, their students, their colleagues — people who speak their languages and know their neighborhoods,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday. “When someone tests positive for COVID-19, or comes in contact with someone else who has, Pandemic Health Navigators are there, ready to assist with social service supports, personal care education, vaccine access, and even critical logistics like ensuring access to groceries and food when a person has to isolate."

"There are a lot of needs in the community that we don't really think about," Behavioral Health Clinician Beth Wagner said Monday. "If somebody is working full time, it might be hard for them to get to a food pantry — even though we have so many available. With the advent of COVID, many food banks are able to help deliver... so we can help people make sure they get set up with delivery, whether that's from a grocery store or not. Sometimes there's not as much awareness of what it really takes to take care of some of these things."