Watch now: Bloomington-Normal groups joins state's 'pandemic navigator' program

BLOOMINGTON — Behind the scenes of the state's new Pandemic Health Navigator Program: A lot of late nights.
Or at least that describes the work done by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP to join a program that aims to combine the efforts of community groups and public health departments to give aid to to areas "most impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic.
"They didn't just hand it to us," president Linda Foster said of the program. "We've spent some late nights putting together a plan of action and filling out paperwork to make sure we provided documentation and responses as to, 'How do you get this done?'"
The group is one of several across coronavirus Region 2 that have been awarded funding from the Illinois Department of Public Health and authorized to participate in the PHNP — meaning they'll be a point of contact for the McLean County Health Department for finding resources or supporting contact tracing efforts.
The statewide program spans Regions 1-9, aligning the goals of health departments, community organizations and federally-qualified health centers: To give people "meals, medicine, mobility support, immigration matters, work and income resources, mental health support, support for unsafe living conditions (e.g. domestic abuse), during isolation and quarantine."
"This program is about one-on-one connections involving established, trusted members of the community, whether that’s a federally qualified health center, a church, an LGBTQ+ center, a senior center, or a local branch of the NAACP. These are local community organizations who know their peers, their students, their colleagues — people who speak their languages and know their neighborhoods,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday. “When someone tests positive for COVID-19, or comes in contact with someone else who has, Pandemic Health Navigators are there, ready to assist with social service supports, personal care education, vaccine access, and even critical logistics like ensuring access to groceries and food when a person has to isolate."
Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington, as a federally-qualified health center, will participate in the program, taking on cases referred by MCHD.
"There are a lot of needs in the community that we don't really think about," Behavioral Health Clinician Beth Wagner said Monday. "If somebody is working full time, it might be hard for them to get to a food pantry — even though we have so many available. With the advent of COVID, many food banks are able to help deliver... so we can help people make sure they get set up with delivery, whether that's from a grocery store or not. Sometimes there's not as much awareness of what it really takes to take care of some of these things."
The program’s soft launch earlier this year began with efforts to supply community organizations and federally-qualified health centers with funding, training and resources to provide local health care support to Illinois residents, according to a state news release. To date, 65 community-based organizations and 23 federally-qualified health centers are participating in the program, with more than 400 community health workers and regional supervisors employed.
Locally, both Chestnut Health Systems and the NAACP plan to hire people and pay them a living wage for their work as navigators. Wagner declined to specify the wage per hour, but at the NAACP, navigators will be paid $20 an hour for contact tracing and resource-hunting.
"This is the first time ever that the NAACP will have jobs available that pay a salary," First Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson said. Those hired "always will have a job available here in the Bloomington-Normal community, so this really is monumental — and it's something that we're definitely proud of."
Another program aspect: Addressing vaccine hesitancy and misconceptions.
“While services offered by local health departments can vary, the PHN program seeks to reach populations that are not currently accessing or seeking quality care, including but certainly not limited to racial and ethnic minorities, rural communities, people experiencing homelessness, members of the LGBTQIA community, and more,” Cyrus Winnett, interim president and CEO of the Illinois Primary Healthcare Association said. “By collaborating with community-based organizations and local health departments, we are identifying gaps in services and providing much-needed resources to people who need them the most.”