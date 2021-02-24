Watch now: Bloomington-Normal groups team up to organize vaccine rides for area seniors

Frautschi described the feeling as similar to "winning the lottery." The woman she was assigned to help was in her 80s and legally blind. Given those factors, Frautschi said, the woman isn't checking social media or email for updates on available clinics — hence the need for Women United's signup efforts.

"She would have a difficult time if she doesn't have someone to help her," Frautschi said. "Do I feel good about it? You bet. If you get in, you won the lottery. It's so rewarding if you get in and are helping someone: You see a thankfulness that they were able to get in and get their vaccination. It's rewarding all the way around."

"Seniors 65 and older are chomping at the bit to get that vaccine," executive director Doretta Herr said. "We're just trying to help the frailest... All I'm doing is trying to service the seniors in the speediest possible way because I feel that maybe some of these people will be falling through the cracks."

Despite having 450 volunteers among the organization's ranks, Herr said she could use more drivers. Volunteers do have to drive their own vehicles, which Herr said "is a lot to ask a volunteer, but we've found this community to be pretty amazing."