Watch now: Bloomington-Normal groups team up to organize vaccine rides for area seniors

BLOOMINGTON — For those whose strong suit isn't technology, the largely-online process to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment hasn't gotten any easier.
Websites still ask that email addresses and personal information be typed out and submitted; the online calendars still require navigation for an open time slot; email confirmations must still be sent and, in all of this, a time crunch still exists.
The process remains one that could leave some people behind, even if temporarily.
But what has changed in McLean County is the number of people formally organizing efforts to ensure that seniors — many of whom don't use a computer or cannot do so easily — don't miss their turn for the vaccine.
Those who live in assisted living or long-term care facilities had their appointments taken care of via a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, while those living independently have been left to figure out the online signup or hope that phone calls to the health department result in an appointment.
"I personally experienced some frustration in trying to get my COVID vaccine," said Pat Grosso, 70, United Way's director of resource development. "And I think I'm pretty computer-savvy, but as a result of that, I said, 'Well, I bet there's a lot of people out there who could use some help.'"
Stay updated on the latest COVID information for the region.
Grosso took her experience to Women United, an affinity group of United Way. There, some 20 women said they were willing to do the work of signing up older adults who couldn't use a computer themselves.
"We have a guidelines sheet for people who have signed up for this to tell them about the information they need to get from individuals," Women United chair Deanna Frautschi told The Pantagraph.
Organizers also gather information about when the McLean County Health Department opens new appointment times, along with other pharmacies that offer the vaccine. The paperwork also includes a clause urging volunteers to make sure their senior wasn't already eligible with OSF Medical Group, which is offering vaccinations to some of its patients.
In its second week of operation, Grosso said appointments have been booked for 55 seniors so far.
"You have to be very quick on the draw, so to speak, when you do it online, and it becomes a little bit of a challenge," she said. "But the beauty of it is you keep trying — and you don't have to try very hard for too many times before you're able to land that first and second appointment for these individuals.
"That's personally very rewarding to get that accomplished for them, because they don't all have family members or people that can assist them right away."
Frautschi described the feeling as similar to "winning the lottery." The woman she was assigned to help was in her 80s and legally blind. Given those factors, Frautschi said, the woman isn't checking social media or email for updates on available clinics — hence the need for Women United's signup efforts.
"She would have a difficult time if she doesn't have someone to help her," Frautschi said. "Do I feel good about it? You bet. If you get in, you won the lottery. It's so rewarding if you get in and are helping someone: You see a thankfulness that they were able to get in and get their vaccination. It's rewarding all the way around."
"Seniors 65 and older are chomping at the bit to get that vaccine," executive director Doretta Herr said. "We're just trying to help the frailest... All I'm doing is trying to service the seniors in the speediest possible way because I feel that maybe some of these people will be falling through the cracks."
Despite having 450 volunteers among the organization's ranks, Herr said she could use more drivers. Volunteers do have to drive their own vehicles, which Herr said "is a lot to ask a volunteer, but we've found this community to be pretty amazing."
Grosso said she hopes that outreach efforts continue to expand as Women United's effort extends into its third week and demand for the service remains high. Census data as of July 2019 estimates that McLean County's 171,000-plus population is 13.8% adults over the age of 65, which means around 22,300 people in that bracket are eligible for the vaccine. As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported nearly 11,500 adults 65 and over had received at least one dose of vaccine in McLean County. A breakdown of how many of those were vaccinated in long-term care or assisted living facilities wasn't provided.
"It's unfortunate that the only way you can get signed up for these vaccines right now is predominantly online," Grosso said. "I understand the county has a call center and they're able to handle some calls and making appointments that way, but... the seniors and the older people we're taking care of still need help. And this type of help with volunteers is a tremendous help to (the county) and a help to the cause in getting people vaccinated."
Those interested in volunteering or submitting the name of a senior citizen in need of a vaccine can contact United Way's Gloria Spinks at (309) 828-7383 or gspinks@uwaymc.org. Those who wish to drive for Faith in Action can email Doretta Herr at director@bnfia.org or call (309) 827-7780.