Watch now: Bloomington-Normal reports more teeth grinding amid COVID stress 🦷

Dr. Jack Walz, director of the Central Illinois Center for TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder) and Sleep Apnea, specializes in oral facial pain, and he said he’s had a particularly busy year.

“As the world becomes more stressful, we’re going to see more chronic illness, more chronic pain,” he said.

When dental offices were closed for six weeks near the beginning of the pandemic, Walz said that time was “detrimental” for some of his patients. Since reopening, some are still wary, “but those in pain come in.”

In regards to bruxism — or the teeth clenching and grinding behavior that can occur during sleep or during the day — Walz said the most surprising and "distinctly different" thing about this year has been children, who have been adversely affected by this behavior.

“Children normally are clenchers of their teeth and grinders of their teeth in their sleep, but rarely report pain issues or fracturing teeth or locking of their jaw,” he said.