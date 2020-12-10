Watch now: Bloomington-Normal reports more teeth grinding amid COVID stress 🦷

BLOOMINGTON — Those who went for the “buckle down and grit your teeth through it” method of surviving this year may be finding themselves in one of the most vulnerable positions there is: leaned back, mouth wide open and staring at the ceiling.
Also known as: the dentist’s chair.
Symptoms related to grinding and clenching teeth are driving Bloomington-Normal residents to dental offices in waves. Dr. Stacey Van Scoyoc said she has never seen such an increase in her 20 years in practice.
After all, what’s one more hurdle to come out of 2020?
“Obviously, it’s a challenging year and it’s been filled with anxiety and stress” — the two biggest factors accounting for an increase in patients complaining of grinding or clenching, said Van Scoyoc, of Bloomington Family Dental and president-elect of the Illinois State Dental Society.
The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in that stress for patients in Central Illinois and across the country. From unemployment, job insecurity and working from home to social isolation and remote education, plus the 2020 general election and social justice movements — it’s all manifesting in the jaw, local dentists said.
Dr. Jack Walz, director of the Central Illinois Center for TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder) and Sleep Apnea, specializes in oral facial pain, and he said he’s had a particularly busy year.
“As the world becomes more stressful, we’re going to see more chronic illness, more chronic pain,” he said.
When dental offices were closed for six weeks near the beginning of the pandemic, Walz said that time was “detrimental” for some of his patients. Since reopening, some are still wary, “but those in pain come in.”
In regards to bruxism — or the teeth clenching and grinding behavior that can occur during sleep or during the day — Walz said the most surprising and "distinctly different" thing about this year has been children, who have been adversely affected by this behavior.
“Children normally are clenchers of their teeth and grinders of their teeth in their sleep, but rarely report pain issues or fracturing teeth or locking of their jaw,” he said.
But this year, he’s seen about three times as many children as usual at his offices in Normal and East Peoria, primarily between 6 and 12 years old. He said it is very unusual for children to experience bruxism enough to complain of headaches, jaw pain and tooth pain as they are this year.
The psychological issues these children are facing — “anxiety, poor sleep, reporting more issues with stress in their lives, a feeling of not being in control” — have begun to show in their jaws just like adults, Walz said.
The typical treatment for grinding and clenching is a custom-made retainer, night guard or similar device used to create a hard barrier between the teeth.
Dentists said the key word there is “hard.” These devices should be almost as hard as teeth so they wear down during grinding instead of the teeth, and they should not be the soft, squishy material often used in over-the-counter options.
Van Scoyoc said store-bought devices, especially athletic mouth guards, can actually do more harm than good.
Walz said they are like “a big wad of gum” that only serves to increase the frequency of jaw movement, which contributes to more pain, discomfort and even lockjaw.
The oral devices train and reorient the jaw while also protecting the teeth and soft tissue in the mouth, including the tongue and cheeks, he said.
When bruxism leads to broken teeth, repairing the damage “can vary from smoothing the tooth if it’s a very small chip to the extreme of extraction if they broke it in a way that it can no longer be restored,” Van Scoyoc said.
Working to decrease stress is what Van Scoyoc recommends most to prevent grinding, clenching and the damage they can cause, and Walz added that a reduction in caffeine consumption may also help.
“This year it’s a little more challenging to do that, but trying as best as you can to have good sleep habits, having exercise especially if you can get outside and get a little bit of exercise in and then using relaxation techniques,” Van Scoyoc said.
A “prescription” of yoga, meditation and practicing gratitude might not be what patients expect from their dentists, but they’re what she often recommends.
“Things like this go to show that oral health is an integral component of your overall health and the relationship between the two,” Van Scoyoc said. “Dentistry is essential health care because of its role in evaluating or diagnosing and preventing oral disease which can affect your systemic health.”
