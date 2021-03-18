Watch now: Bloomington-Normal seniors, agencies confront isolation in first full year of COVID-19

The demand has increased, but so, too, has nostalgia for pre-pandemic days, when group meal sites were an option to fight isolation.

In the meantime, for "a lot of our (Peace Meal) population that was really, really homebound during several months of the pandemic," Kennedy said.

"So the delivery was an easy way for our senior population to receive that meal and receive the eyes-on-you approach to make sure that they were OK."

ARC and ECIAA used technology to offer classes, social opportunities and check-ins — and both agencies said they were pleased to see less resistance to technology than one might think.

"The pandemic did push that forward — many people never thought they'd participate in a Zoom, ever," Real said.

ARC still has "members who don't use email or are just uncomfortable with the idea of Zoom, but a good number of people worked up to it," Scott said.

"We hear, continually, up to today, people say, 'I don't know what I would have done during this time if it weren't for the programs we had," she said. "In comments, a lot of them added in that Zoom made a big difference in how isolated they felt, since it does bring some form of connection."