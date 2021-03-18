Watch now: Bloomington-Normal seniors, agencies confront isolation in first full year of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — First, it came for their health.
On March 20, 2020, COVID-19 was confirmed in McLean County. The first person who tested positive for the virus was a man in his 70s.
On March 22, 2020, health officials said COVID-19 had taken a life in McLean County, and it was from a woman in her 70s.
Then, it came for everything else.
Although the coronavirus pandemic didn’t leave a life untouched in its wake, its onset particularly upended life as older adults knew it.
Those who were 65 years and older were identified as a high-risk group, more susceptible to catching the virus and more likely to experience serious complications from it.
Nursing homes restricted visitors and group activities; senior centers closed their doors; large friend groups or families temporarily avoided each other to prevent the spread.
“I was really used to being on the go, going to about six or eight events a week,” longtime Normal resident Sonja Reece, 82, remembered. “My calendar was just suddenly empty.”
At the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal, the change was also sudden.
“When the governor did the executive order to close everything down (on March 13, 2020), we had members in the Center at the time and we literally said, ‘Hey, can you please leave?’” ARC communications coordinator Samantha Scott said. “We put signs all over the café, saying, ‘This is closed. You need to leave.’”
That same day, staff at the East Central Illinois Area on Aging went “full-throttle” into moving all services to a remote setup.
“Everything was just nonstop,” executive director Susan Real said. “Everybody had clients that were just starving for contact and attention, and who really missed the fellowship they were having at the senior center. We had to think about what we could do to engage them in programming: What about technology? What about all things that go into … responding to loneliness and isolation?”
***
The picture of COVID-19 in McLean County is twofold.
Data from the McLean County Health Department shows that McLean County's COVID-19 cases were concentrated largely among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, with just 2,157 cases out of 14,924 having been confirmed in adults 60 years and older since last year. Disproportionately, older adults made up most of the deaths: Out of 175 deaths, 162 were of people ages 60 and older.
In trying to keep case numbers down and stay safe, some portions of the county's senior population were hit harder by isolation, including in rural areas with spotty internet access that ECIAA says are challenging to serve remotely, and nursing homes with strict visitor protocols that limited personal interactions.
On the flip side, the pandemic brought some older adults together in ways they’d never been before.
“It was like I was never alone,” Normal resident Janet Gramer, 77, said of her apartment complex. “I might not see anybody for two days, but I knew that next door somebody lives, across the hall somebody lives, down the hall somebody lives — we just kind of became a family.”
Those who lived in the uptown Normal complex began doing little favors for each other, like picking up items for others on a grocery trip to limit exposure, leaving pots of chicken noodle soup outside the door. Reece called it "a nice way to get ourselves through this business of isolation."
“We became a pseudo-family,” Gramer said. “I never, during this whole year, ever felt alone.”
The need some older adults had for contact during COVID-19 can partially be quantified in the surge OSF Peace Meals experienced after the pandemic’s onset. Numbers for 2019 weren’t easily available due to a shift in management of Peace Meals from Sarah Bush Lincoln to OSF, said Center for Healthy Lifestyles director Erin Kennedy, but the program “served over 335,000 meals to our senior population, so it was definitely an increase from the year before.”
In some cases, signing a person up for the daily Peace Meal delivery was a way to make sure their loved ones were all right, Kennedy said.
“A lot of the people that are involved in Peace Meals have a family member who is concerned,” she said. “Yes, we serve the meal, and since it’s COVID, we’re delivering to their homes with an eyes-on-you approach.”
The demand has increased, but so, too, has nostalgia for pre-pandemic days, when group meal sites were an option to fight isolation.
In the meantime, for "a lot of our (Peace Meal) population that was really, really homebound during several months of the pandemic," Kennedy said.
"So the delivery was an easy way for our senior population to receive that meal and receive the eyes-on-you approach to make sure that they were OK."
ARC and ECIAA used technology to offer classes, social opportunities and check-ins — and both agencies said they were pleased to see less resistance to technology than one might think.
"The pandemic did push that forward — many people never thought they'd participate in a Zoom, ever," Real said.
ARC still has "members who don't use email or are just uncomfortable with the idea of Zoom, but a good number of people worked up to it," Scott said.
"We hear, continually, up to today, people say, 'I don't know what I would have done during this time if it weren't for the programs we had," she said. "In comments, a lot of them added in that Zoom made a big difference in how isolated they felt, since it does bring some form of connection."
Still, while Gramer said she, neighbor Reece and her friends have somewhat adjusted to virtual interactions, they've been reminiscing about it would be like to be back, all 13 friends together, in person for the first time in a year.
They've learned a new normal, one more isolated and distant than before.
But asked how often they've been talking about seeing each other in person again, the excitement growing as the number of them vaccinated grew, Gramer said, "It's weekly."