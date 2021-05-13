Watch now: 'Bridge phase' brings hope for full reopening

Venues that specialize in hosting people for meetings, conferences, conventions or other events will also see a boost: They'll go from allowing fewer than 250 people in large spaces to less than 1,000 people or 60% capacity — whichever number is smaller.

"We are seeing an uptick in sales for events since that was announced," said Ray Ceresa, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington. "We're excited to open back up and so are our clients. A lot of meetings, seminars, workshops, trainings, weddings are coming back — a lot of the social events are starting to slowly trickle back."

Financially, it's a good thing for Bloomington-Normal's hotel industry, which Ceresa said was hit with a loss of "millions and millions of dollars" in the past year. But, he said, those in the industry are also "a little nervous that we're not going to be ready for this influx of business." In large part, he said, that's due to a labor shortage — both of actual employees and of people even putting in application.

"We've been in survival mode and now we're coming out of it and we're having a hard time with people even applying," he said. "What that's doing is forcing up the wages, because we can't have the events if we don't have the staff. We're anxious for (reopening) to happen, but we're also nervous."