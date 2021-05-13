Watch now: 'Bridge phase' brings hope for full reopening

NORMAL — A revised, loosened mask mandate. An increase in the number of people allowed to gather at an office, museum or park.
The changes aren't quite a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, but they signal optimism from state leaders that a more normal year could be around the corner.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed Thursday that Illinois would move into the so-called "bridge phase" Friday, kicking off a 28-day monitoring period in which state health officials will keep an eye on COVID-19 resurgence metrics and aim to vaccinate at least 50% of the state's population aged 16 years and older.
Barring any setbacks — like an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations, cases or deaths — the state could fully reopen as early as June 11. Since the transition depends on those metrics staying steady, the date isn't set in stone, but local business and recreation leaders say they're optimistic to even be in the bridge phase after the past year.
It's official: tomorrow Illinois moves into our Bridge Phase which expands business capacity limits—the last step before full reopening.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 13, 2021
Progress with Covid metrics and vaccinations made this possible and puts us closer than ever to a return to normalcy. https://t.co/hQ5gVyBmMz
"The hope that we'll be able to very quickly transition to normal was my first reaction when we heard about the bridge phase (coming) May 14," Normal Parks and Recreation Director Doug Damery said. "That's the big thing from last year: There were so many unknowns. The cursory look at the 'bridge phase' is just the optimistic look that we'll be able to get back to normal by early summer and hopefully make our lives a little bit easier."
Over the past year, programming offered between the Twin Cities' two parks and recreation departments has been adjusted to meet state restrictions, ranging from limiting pool attendance in Normal to restricting how many people can attend certain classes or programs. The bridge phase bumps capacity for recreational activities indoors to either fewer than 100 people or 50% capacity — up from a 50-person limit — and outdoor groups to 100 or less, with multiple groups possible.
The state also modified its limit on social events to allow up to 250 people indoors or 500 people outdoors.
"They couldn't have named it something better," Bloomington Parks and Recreation Superintendent Mose Rickey said. "They named it the bridge plan and that's really what they're doing: They're facilitating a higher percentage of attendees and attendance opportunities for people in the community that can get them in the mode of understanding that it's not fully reopen yet, but there is more opportunity for people to gather while still under control."
Rickey said the transitional phase would allow the department to add "a few more people" to programs it began offering under Phase 4 restrictions earlier this year — like "outdoor gatherings, sponsor situations, outdoor concerts and park concerts."
"It either ups the number or ups the percentage of people allowed," he said.
Venues that specialize in hosting people for meetings, conferences, conventions or other events will also see a boost: They'll go from allowing fewer than 250 people in large spaces to less than 1,000 people or 60% capacity — whichever number is smaller.
"We are seeing an uptick in sales for events since that was announced," said Ray Ceresa, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington. "We're excited to open back up and so are our clients. A lot of meetings, seminars, workshops, trainings, weddings are coming back — a lot of the social events are starting to slowly trickle back."
Financially, it's a good thing for Bloomington-Normal's hotel industry, which Ceresa said was hit with a loss of "millions and millions of dollars" in the past year. But, he said, those in the industry are also "a little nervous that we're not going to be ready for this influx of business." In large part, he said, that's due to a labor shortage — both of actual employees and of people even putting in application.
"We've been in survival mode and now we're coming out of it and we're having a hard time with people even applying," he said. "What that's doing is forcing up the wages, because we can't have the events if we don't have the staff. We're anxious for (reopening) to happen, but we're also nervous."
Still, he said, it beats last year, which was defined by "uncertainty — which was just awful."
"It has really forced professionals to become creative and fluid in what we can offer," Rickey said of recreation leaders' adaptation to the virus. "There is a part of that that has been challenging and the challenge is what we live for — the challenge is, I think, something that we find value in."