Watch now: Carle BroMenn receives award from cardiology-focused nonprofit

NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Medical Center is among 212 U.S. hospitals presented with American College of Cardiology award for excellence in heart attack treatment.

The title is given to hospitals showing "commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients" for 2019-2020, Carle Health said in a statement.

Hospitals were judged by benchmarks, such as whether heart attack patients were given aspirin upon discharge, a referral for cardiac rehabilitation or were offered all treatment options for which they were eligible.

The awarding group, the American College of Cardiology, is a 1949 nonprofit medical organization of 54,000 members that credentials cardiovascular specialists.

“The renewal of this award highlights our continued adherence to a high standard of care over the last several years,” Robert Braastad, MD, cardiology at Carle BroMenn Medical Center said in a statement.

“... From the excellent EMT personnel who have initial contact in the care of the patient; to the emergency department nurses and physicians who are aggressively vigilant in caring for the patient with a heart attack or near heart attack; to the personnel involved in cardiology, including the Cardiology staff and physicians who are dedicated to providing extremely high levels of care in an expeditious but caring manner — everyone working in harmony.”

