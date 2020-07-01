Watch now: Carle Health acquisition seen as economic driver for region

That will continue as BroMenn becomes Carle BroMenn Medical Center, said Vickie Folse, professor and director of the IWU School of Nursing, and Seon Yoon Chung, associate dean for academics at ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing.

"We have had a long-standing partnership with Carle and have been placing our students at Carle for clinical experiences and internships and are delighted to strengthen our partnership with their acquisition of BroMenn," Folse said.

"We are thrilled with the opportunities and believe that BroMenn will continue to provide quality care as they have for decades," Folse said. "We look forward to this new era."

"Academically speaking, we will continue to provide quality clinical experiences," Chung said. "I look forward to leveraging this merger to the benefit of the patients and the community."