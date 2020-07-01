You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Carle Health acquisition seen as economic driver for region
0 comments
top story
THE LOCAL REACTION

Watch now: Carle Health acquisition seen as economic driver for region

{{featured_button_text}}
063020-blm-loc-1advocate5questions

The main entrance at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal is shown on June 27. BroMenn, Eureka Hospital and their affiliated medical sites were acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Carle Health's acquisition of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and affiliated Central Illinois facilities was welcomed by health care and economic development leaders. They said that linking hospitals in Normal, Eureka and Urbana could enhance health care and economic development in the region.

"From an economic development perspective, it's all about branding," said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

"Carle has a great brand," Hoban continued. "It's a brand that workers and future workers will recognize."

That's good because "economic development is turning into a battle for workforce," Hoban said.

"We're very happy to have a name like Carle in our community that people associate with quality of life," Hoban said.

Illinois State University's Mennonite College of Nursing and Illinois Wesleyan University's School of Nursing have placed nursing students at BroMenn as well as Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for clinical experiences.

That will continue as BroMenn becomes Carle BroMenn Medical Center, said Vickie Folse, professor and director of the IWU School of Nursing, and Seon Yoon Chung, associate dean for academics at ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing.

"We have had a long-standing partnership with Carle and have been placing our students at Carle for clinical experiences and internships and are delighted to strengthen our partnership with their acquisition of BroMenn," Folse said.

"We are thrilled with the opportunities and believe that BroMenn will continue to provide quality care as they have for decades," Folse said. "We look forward to this new era."

"Academically speaking, we will continue to provide quality clinical experiences," Chung said. "I look forward to leveraging this merger to the benefit of the patients and the community."

Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, said that "the health department partners with our local hospitals. We look forward to continuing that working relationship with Carle."

BroMenn's competitor also welcomed Carle to McLean and Woodford counties.

"I am happy to welcome Carle to the Bloomington-Normal community as a health care partner in caring for our friends, family and neighbors," said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. "At OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, we remain focused on providing high-quality health care services in a patient-centered environment, as we have for the past 140 years."

20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back

+5 
Patrick Hoban

Hoban
+5 
Seon Yoon Chung

Chung
+5 
Jessica McKnight

McKnight
+5 
Lynn Fulton

Fulton
+5 
Vickie Folse

Folse

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News