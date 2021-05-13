Watch now: CDC revises child vaccination, mask guidance

BLOOMINGTON — Federal, state and local health officials Thursday modified guidance that initially said children ages 12 and older had a limited time in which they could get both the Pfizer vaccine and other, state-mandated inoculations necessary to attend school.

"The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has revised its guidance on the co-administration of routine vaccines with COVID-19 vaccines, removing the 14-day minimum interval for administration of any other vaccine before or after a COVID-19 vaccine," the McLean County Health Department said in a statement.

The move reverses earlier CDC recommendations that stated parents had a seven-week window in which children could not be vaccinated. The new guidance allows multiple vaccinations to overlap.

Another CDC revision Thursday: The loosening of mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated. According to the new messaging, vaccinated people can drop wearing masks and social distancing "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."