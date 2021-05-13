Watch now: CDC revises child vaccination, mask guidance

BLOOMINGTON — Federal, state and local health officials Thursday modified guidance that initially said children ages 12 and older had a limited time in which they could get both the Pfizer vaccine and other, state-mandated inoculations necessary to attend school.
"The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has revised its guidance on the co-administration of routine vaccines with COVID-19 vaccines, removing the 14-day minimum interval for administration of any other vaccine before or after a COVID-19 vaccine," the McLean County Health Department said in a statement.
The move reverses earlier CDC recommendations that stated parents had a seven-week window in which children could not be vaccinated. The new guidance allows multiple vaccinations to overlap.
Another CDC revision Thursday: The loosening of mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated. According to the new messaging, vaccinated people can drop wearing masks and social distancing "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has had a mask mandate in place since May 2020, with the most recent executive order slated to expire June 30. However, after the CDC announced its new policy, Priztker said he would make changes accordingly.
COVID-19 update
MCHD reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 18,016.
Fewer than 300 people were isolating at home, bringing the active caseload down even further: With 294 people in isolation and 35 hospitalized county residents, there are around 329 active cases of the virus in McLean County.
Local hospitals reported 28 COVID patients in their care as of Thursday morning. MCHD said total hospital bed availability was at 86% capacity, with ICU bed capacity at 92% filled.
One additional death was announced, bringing the death toll to 225 since last year.
MCHD said a man in his 90s who did not live in a long-term care facility was the latest reported fatality following a COVID diagnosis.
To date, nearly 133,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County, according to IDPH.
Around 35.6% of the county's population is considered fully vaccinated, a figure that represents around 61,600 people.