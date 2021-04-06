Watch now: Central Illinois health department says bar in CDC report for COVID cases is local

A rural Illinois bar cited as the source of a coronavirus outbreak in a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is located in the Douglas County area, the county's health department confirmed.
The health department declined to name the bar but said it was "verifying that the identified outbreak was in Douglas County."
"Once it was determined through routine contact tracing efforts that five or more positive COVID cases received by DCHD had at least that one common factor, the (Illinois Department of Public Health) was notified through its outbreak reporting system as required," Administrator Amanda Minor said in a statement. "From there, beyond the contact tracing done for all positive COVID results, all further review of the event was initiated and done through IDPH and CDC."
The CDC on Monday released a report saying "an opening event ... at a rural Illinois bar" was associated with an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 cases in the area, as well as a school closure and the hospitalization of a long-term care facility resident. Specific details on the location and bar were not provided in the report.
After the report was published, The Embarras, an establishment in the Douglas County village of Villa Grove, issued a statement saying it wanted to "assure you that our bar was not responsible for a Covid outbreak."
In the post, owners of the business said they opened for the first time on Feb. 5, 2021, after having purchased the business in August 2020. They said they followed the guidelines set out in the state's reopening plan.
"We had less people in attendance than allowed by the guideline, which is 50 people per room," the business said. "Clear signage that encouraged social distancing, mask wearing, and occupancy limits were posted on all entrances. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer were readily available to the patrons.
"As is common in most small tight-knit communities, the people that were here on opening night are mostly all friends/acquaintances with each other. Most all of these people were also present together at other businesses, athletic events, etc. around the same time."
Calls from The Pantagraph to the bar went to voicemail Tuesday.
The CDC report said the unnamed event included an attendee that had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, but was asymptomatic. Four other people there also had symptoms, but had not yet been tested for the virus.
The report noted that the outbreak shows, in a microcosm, the challenges of reopening business even as more people get vaccinated, according to the Chicago Tribune.
“These findings demonstrate that opening up settings such as bars, where mask wearing and physical distancing are challenging, can increase the risk for community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the report said.
While again not identifying the bar directly, Minor said the outbreak was controlled because of the cooperation of those who worked at it.
"Through the hard work of our dedicated employees as well as the cooperation of the bar and its employees, further spread of the outbreak was prevented," she said.
The CDC's report said businesses reopening should use a number of strategies to prevent virus transmission, including enforcement of masking, maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing between people, reducing indoor occupancy, prioritizing outdoor seating, improving building ventilation and staying home when ill.
Currently, more than 8,000 people in Douglas County have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, according to state data.
Just more than 3,100 people have gotten both doses, meaning around 16% of the county's overall population is fully-vaccinated.
