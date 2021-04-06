Watch now: Central Illinois health department says bar in CDC report for COVID cases is local

In the post, owners of the business said they opened for the first time on Feb. 5, 2021, after having purchased the business in August 2020. They said they followed the guidelines set out in the state's reopening plan.

"We had less people in attendance than allowed by the guideline, which is 50 people per room," the business said. "Clear signage that encouraged social distancing, mask wearing, and occupancy limits were posted on all entrances. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer were readily available to the patrons.

"As is common in most small tight-knit communities, the people that were here on opening night are mostly all friends/acquaintances with each other. Most all of these people were also present together at other businesses, athletic events, etc. around the same time."

Calls from The Pantagraph to the bar went to voicemail Tuesday.

The CDC report said the unnamed event included an attendee that had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, but was asymptomatic. Four other people there also had symptoms, but had not yet been tested for the virus.

The report noted that the outbreak shows, in a microcosm, the challenges of reopening business even as more people get vaccinated, according to the Chicago Tribune.