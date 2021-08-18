Watch now: Children, those in 20s driving McLean County COVID case numbers

BLOOMINGTON — Only two age groups were exempt from contracting any coronavirus cases in the past week, according to new McLean County Health Department data.

Of the 400 new cases confirmed in the past week, the ages of those who tested positive ranged from 0 to 89, with those in their 90s or 100s the only group not represented in this week's figures.

Those aged 1-19 are the biggest group represented, with 114 cases confirmed among them, second to those in their 20s, who comprised 90 of the past week's cases.

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age from Aug. 11-18 0-11: 53

12-17: 28

18-19: 33

20s: 97

30s: 60

40s: 40

50s: 45

60s: 24

70s: 14

80s: 6

90s: 0

100+:0 Data from the McLean County Health Department

The number of cases confirmed this month nears 800, sitting at 796 as of Wednesday. Since last year, 19,667 cases have been confirmed locally. MCHD said it considers 18,998 of those cases as "recovered."

Community transmission of COVID cases in McLean County continues to increase, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The average of new cases per 100,000 people in the area is now at 207. Like all 102 Illinois counties, McLean remains at the highest level of spread the CDC is classifying.

The percent of more than 411,100 tests ran in the past year that turned out positive remains at 4.8%. The seven-day average positive rate dropped slightly: As of Tuesday, about 4.5% percent of tests run have turned out positive for COVID-19.

With 406 people reported as isolating at home and 21 county residents hospitalized as COVID patients, the number of ongoing cases in McLean County is around 431.

Three more people have been hospitalized locally, with 28 patients now hospitalized between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers.

No additional deaths were reported.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 177,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County as of Wednesday. Just more than 51.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, catching up to the Illinois statewide percentage of 52.1%.

